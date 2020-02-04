There’s something quite liberating about true wireless earbuds. Whether it’s the convenience of no longer getting hit in the face when you exercise, or simply not having to detangle wires anymore, being completely wire-free allows you to fully enjoy your music. Although the Airpods popularized the category, they have their fair share of shortcomings. Besides, there’s no harm in trying other brands, especially the ones listed below which we wholeheartedly recommend. Right now, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Sony WF-1000XM3, and Sennheiser Momentum on Amazon at incredible discounted prices. Save up to $75 when you get them today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds – $102, was $130

The Apple AirPods might be the most popular option, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds are of the best true wireless earbuds that you can buy now for Android. They offer a super comfortable and secure fit, six hours of playtime (an hour longer than the AirPods), and they’re sweatproof. Right now, you can get them on Amazon for a cool $28 off. Get the Galaxy Buds with a wireless charging case for just $102 instead of $130.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are triangular and ergonomically shaped to fit the ears snugly. They attach to three sets of silicone eartips and sport fins, and although they seal the ears shut and provide a physical layer of noise reduction, they’re among the most comfortable truly wireless earbuds we’ve worn in a long time.

The Galaxy Buds promise a solid six hours per charge. That’s an hour longer than the more expensive AirPods. Unfortunately, the playback time isn’t equaled by the amount of juice the wireless charging case can hold. The Galaxy Buds offer just seven hours of additional battery life, but not to worry. These true wireless earbuds can charge wirelessly on the backs of recent Galaxy phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and S10e.

Samsung’s buds come with a lot of neat features. Controls can be accessed via tapping and touching the buds to switch songs or adjust the volume. The controls can be customized using the Samsung Wear app which also offers great customization for your listening preferences. Activating ambient sound mode allows the Galaxy Buds’ built-in microphones to adjust the level of ambient noise that gets in, letting you hear traffic noises, flight announcements, or your coworkers calling out to you. And if you lose your Galaxy Buds, don’t worry. Just activate “Find my earbuds” on the app and you no longer have to dig through the numerous couch cushions, bags, or jeans pockets whenever they go missing.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds pose a serious threat to the AirPods’s popularity with their superb design, sound, and ease of use. Get them for just $102 on Amazon today.

Sony WF-1000XM3 – $198, was $230

Sony has created quite a name for itself making some of the best (well, actually the best) headphones out there, and its expertise extends to the true wireless domain via the WF-1000XM3. These shiny and relatively new earbuds possess industry-leading noise-canceling, awesome acoustics, fantastic battery life, and the same compelling app-based features we have loved for years. Anything bad about them? Well, they’re practically perfect if you ask us, save for a couple of things: They’re a bit bulky, and they offer no water-resistance.

As mentioned, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are a tad more substantial than your average true wireless earbuds. They are pill-shaped and look like they mean business, which is understandable since these are marketed for commuters and professionals. They come in an even more substantially sized USB Type-C charging case that can still fit most pockets, although your bag would be a better receptacle. The package includes two different tip thicknesses in three sizes (small, medium, and large) each, all but guaranteeing you’ll find a pair that’s right for you.

In terms of features, there are very few companies that can really compete against Sony. With noise-canceling off, these earbuds can last up to eight hours, and the charging case can carry an additional 24 hours of backup juice. A quick-charge feature delivers 90 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. The glossy touchpad along each buds’ exterior allows you to play and pause music, access your voice assistant, and change songs. A longer touch on the left earbud will temporarily shut off noise-canceling to make you fully aware of your surroundings, so you can hear traffic sounds and flight announcements, or order a martini. And you don’t even have to power these earbuds down as they will automatically do so once you remove them from your ears.

Naturally, you won’t get the same amount of noise reduction with the WF-1000XM3 compared to over-ear headphones, but they work great nonetheless. And in terms of sound quality, we have no complaints whatsoever. Powered by Sony’s proprietary DSEE HX engine — designed to upscale lo-fidelity sound for better overall clarity — the WF-1000XM3 provide some of the best sound quality you’ll hear in wireless earbuds. Every music genre sounded majestic: The highs shimmer with clarity, the mids soar and are richly textured, and the basses provide just the right amount of punch. What’s more, the audio is fully customizable using the app, although the default sound preset is already pitch-perfect that there’s no reason to adjust anything.

For premium sound quality paired with surprisingly effective noise-canceling (too bad you can’t take these to the gym), get the Sony WF-1000XM3 today for $198 instead of $230 – a cool $32 off. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you can get an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price down even further to $148.

Sennheiser Momentum – $225, was $300

The Sennheiser Momentum are surprisingly light. Yes, they are truly wireless earbuds so lack of weight is to be expected but honestly, you might forget you have them on unless music is playing. Their lightness also makes them quite comfy. They’re bound to stay put in your ears without you having to apply too much force. The earbuds shimmer with Sennheiser’s signature silver logo and when you pull them out from their magnetic charging stands, they’ll flash red and blue, signaling that they’re ready to pair. Simply select them in your phone’s Bluetooth pairing list and — that’s it.

The Momentum headphones not only pair to Bluetooth quickly and seamlessly, they automatically pause music when you pull them out of your ears and are capable of quick charging. One cool (albeit common) feature is transparency mode, which when activated allows you to pipe in ambient sound to keep you aware of your surroundings.

These earbuds are operated through touch control. Using your fingertips, you can pause/play music, skip tracks, change the volume, make calls, or talk to your phone’s voice assistant. Just make sure you use the entire pad of your finger; otherwise, they’ll be unresponsive. Further control could be done using Sennheiser’s Smart Control app, where you can also fine-tune your listening experience through the digital EQ.

When it comes to sound, these earbuds are unmatched. Music sounds lush regardless of the genre that you listen to. The basses are smooth and brawny, the mids are rich and ruddy, and the highs are clean and crisp.

Now for the bad part: Battery life. At four hours of playback per charge, that’s a full hour short of what the AirPods offer, and they cost less. Furthermore, the case only offers two extra charges (Apple’s offers four), so you have to keep plugging these in fairly often. For their price, that’s not really acceptable.

Still, what you’re really paying for if you get the Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds is the incredible sound experience. Get your own pair on Amazon for $75 less. Instead of their usual retail price of $300, get them for $225.

