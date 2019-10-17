If you are looking for bang-for-the-buck wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are an excellent option. These AirPods alternative offer a comfortable fit, good sound, and good battery life — all in a reasonable price. You can even get a pair on Amazon for 21% less. Jump on these Galaxy Buds deals to save on the best true wireless earbuds for Android.

Amazon drops the price of three Samsung Galaxy buds from their usual $140. The white variant gets the most discount with $30 off, while the yellow and black ones are down $25 and $17, respectively. We do not know how long these headphones deals will last, so hurry and place your order now while they are live.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

White Samsung Galaxy Buds — $110 (21% off)

Yellow Samsung Galaxy Buds — $115 (18% off)

Black Samsung Galaxy Buds — $123 (12% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds were the best wireless headphones at the time of our review. And they still remain one of the top picks, thanks to their impressive collection of features that come at an affordable price. With Amazon’s discount, you get an even better value for your money with these true wireless earbuds.

Out of the box, you will find that the Samsung Galaxy Buds are smaller and lighter than their predecessor. This design update makes the Galaxy Buds one of the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we have ever tested. But do not be fooled by their compact size. These feature-packed headphones will provide you with six hours of continuous use. Plus, you get another seven hours of battery life with the charging case.

Aside from its battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Buds offer a long list of useful features that make them worth the investment. These true wireless earbuds also come with intuitive touch controls that let you change songs or adjust the volume without whipping out your phone. At the same time, Samsung eliminates the need to tap the buds to pause what you are listening to. The Ambient Sound mode lets you hear human voices over your music or podcast. You can also let in sounds from your environment, which is very useful when you go on outdoor runs or bike rides.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are more than just for working out. These true wireless earbuds give you the freedom to bring your favorite tunes with you wherever you go. Order a pair from Amazon today to save up to $30. Act fast before these Galaxy Buds deals are gone.

Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations