Grab free Galaxy Buds with Samsung’s Galaxy Day Promotions, now through June

William Hank
Samsung’s Galaxy series has come a long way since the release of the first-ever Galaxy S smartphone 10 years ago this June. Since then, we’ve witnessed Galaxy Note phablets, Galaxy Watch smartwatches, Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, and most recently, Galaxy Fold foldable phones. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of that very first Galaxy S way back when, Samsung is offering astronomical offers on Galaxy products, plus free giveaways both online and at participating retailers. Read on for a rundown of some of June’s best Galaxy Day deals.

Free Samsung Galaxy Buds With Purchase of Galaxy S10 Or Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Buds
While some of Samsung’s Galaxy Day deals run all month long, this one is only available until June 8, so you’d better act fast. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds may be among the newer wireless earbuds on the market, but they’ve quickly become some of our favorite AirPod alternatives. Combining extreme comfortability, solid sound performance, and reliable battery life, the Galaxy Buds are a versatile and affordable option for your wireless earbud arsenal. IPX2 waterproofing and built-in sport fins make these ergonomic earbuds a safe choice for sweaty workouts or runs in the rain.

The Samsung Wear app enables five different audio equalization levels through intuitive touch controls, and features like ambient sound mode and call mode offer situation-specific features like onboard microphones and human voice filtering. Six hours of battery life gives you plenty of ear-time, but the wireless charging case offers an additional seven, just in case. Scoring a set of these normally-$130 Galaxy Buds earbuds for free is a serious steal, so if you’re looking to upgrade your Galaxy S or Galaxy Note smartphone and score some swag while you’re at it, there’s no better time than now.

One Year of YouTube Premium Free With Purchase of Galaxy S10 Or Galaxy Note 9

samsung galaxy day deals on s10 note 9 buds youtube

YouTube has been a major player in video content since it came on the scene in 2005. Lately, a slew of services like YouTubeTV and YouTubeGo have come along, enticing users to pay for featured add-ons to the traditionally free service. Instead of a dedicated music streaming platform, the newly renamed YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red) is a subscription-based service with upgrades made to some of YouTube’s core features. First, YouTube Premium is completely ad-free  (including those short, skippable ones).

Access YouTube’s massive content library at any time, and with unlimited downloads, you can store and watch all your favorite movies and videos on the go, even without Wi-Fi access. To unlock this Galaxy Day deal, simply upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note device by June 30, register your purchase on the Samsung Shop app, and receive your redeemable YouTube Premium code via email. Say goodbye to ads and say hello to $144 in savings with this smartly bundled bargain.

In-Store Swag

samsung galaxy day deals on s10 note 9 buds swag

Participating retailers are getting in on the Galaxy Day fun, with Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and more, offering in-store offers on Samsung Galaxy purchases. All month long, stop by participating locations to earn up to 2,000 Samsung Rewards points, which can be redeemed for up to $10 in promo codes for Lyft, Shutterfly, and FandangoNow. Sure, ordering online is easier, but Samsung’s giving you a great excuse to actually get off your couch and enjoy some summer sun.

10 years is an eternity in tech, and we salute Samsung for the sustained greatness of the Galaxy series. Even if you’re an Apple person, these Galaxy Day offers are certainly worth a look, because it may just be another decade before we see Galaxy deals this good again.

