Amazon slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for Father’s Day

Share

It might be a little late for a Father’s Day gift (although perhaps not if you have Amazon Prime and enjoy that free two-day shipping perk), but if you’re in the market for smartphone savings, there’s still time to take advantage of ongoing deals and sales right now. Amazon has some especially nice discounts on a myriad of stuff ahead of dad’s big day, from tablets to iPhones, but we’ve highlighted a few great Samsung Galaxy deals below that are made just for the Android crowd out there.

These Father’s Day sale items include a couple Samsung Galaxy smartphones as well as a budget-friendly Galaxy Tablet, with price cuts that can save you more than $200 on brand-new Android devices. Samsung also makes some great 4K smart televisions, so if you or a special dad you know would like a nice home theater upgrade, then make sure to check out this huge limited-time deal on its awesome curved UHD TV.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Samsung Galaxy S flagship phone line is in its 10th iteration now with the S10 being the latest and greatest, but last-gen tech offers the perfect opportunity to score brand-name, still-great devices on the cheap. The 2018 Galaxy S9 remains an excellent Android phone – especially if you can find a new one at a deep discount of the sort usually reserved for refurbished devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a stunning display that comes in at 5.8 inches – a nice sweet spot in size – along with a fantastic 12MP camera and snappy performance, so it can hardly be considered “dated” even if it’s a slightly older model compared to the S10 and S10e. The Galaxy S9 retailed for $720 when it was released, but you can score a factory-unlocked 64GB model from Amazon for just $463 ahead of Father’s Day.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

For an even cheaper (and larger) alternative to the Galaxy S9, consider the 2017 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. This 64GB flagship smartphone comes unlocked for GSM and CDMA carriers and boasts Samsung’s signature build quality, a beautiful Quad HD display, a slick and intuitive interface, and user-friendly Android software. Like the S9, The Galaxy S8 also utilizes Samsung’s nearly bezel-less Infinity Display technology.

The Galaxy S8 was originally even a little more expensive than the S9, retailing for $750 at launch. At its current deal price of $365 from Amazon, though, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is the best deal on our roundup, saving you $225 off of its current 2019 retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

The iPad is fantastic, but for dyed-in-the-wool Android fans, the Samsung Galaxy Tab series is the way to go if you want a brand-name tablet and aren’t big on iOS. Most of the best Android tablets are going to cost you about as much as an iPad Pro, however; thankfully, you’ve got some cheaper options like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. This tablet packs an 8-inch HD display that makes it more portable than larger tablets while still offering more screen than your phone, while its quad-core CPU is good enough for daily web browsing, streaming, and some light gaming.

Even more attractive is its price: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A retails for $300, but a tidy $114 discount knocks it down to a cheap $186 on Amazon at the moment, saving you 38%.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.