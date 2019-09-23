Best Buy drops a sweet $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

When Apple released the new iPhone 11, competing brands also offered smartphone discounts to get a share of the hype. This is good news for all you fans of Samsung Android phones out there. You can now get the recently released Galaxy Note 10 at $200 below its normal price when you purchase from Best Buy. Grab this Samsung smartphone deal to save on the most compact Note phone to date.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB internal memory usually goes for $950. Get yours in Aura Black, Aura Glow, or Aura White for a discounted price of $750 when you order from Best Buy now. This makes it more affordable than the other premium smartphone deal we recently featured. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

If you imagine what a “lite” version of a Samsung Note smartphone looks like, you will understand the Galaxy Note 10 – a powerful phone that most people need. It offers most essential features of the bigger Note 10 Plus at a smaller size. The size difference actually makes the Note 10 easier to handle with just one hand, which is a plus for us.

And when you compare it with its predecessor, the Note 9, the first thing you will notice is that the Galaxy Note 10 is smaller but has a similarly large screen. This is thanks to the slimmed down bezels around the screen. Inside, the latest Note phones received the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Samsung claims this makes the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus 33% faster for general processing and 42% faster for graphics. This enhanced performance can also be linked to the adoption of UFS 3.0 storage. Another feature present in the newer Note phones is Wi-Fi6 support.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an excellent option if you are looking to upgrade from a previous Galaxy Note model. With its big screen and compact size, it is the Note phone for everyone. Get yours on Best Buy today for $750. Place your order now to enjoy a $200 discount on the latest Galaxy Note model.

Looking to save on tablets, Chromebooks, or headphones? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations