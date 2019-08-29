Android fans loyal to Samsung were surely in for a treat earlier this August as the tech giant released not one but two Galaxy Note phones. These 10th-generation flagship models are tough smartphones to beat in terms of design, build, and features that make it worth the premium price. If you’re looking for a great Samsung smartphone deal, Best Buy is offering early Labor Day deals so you can grab the $1,100 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus for $100 less.

Those looking for massive screens on a smartphone, your search might as well be over with the 6.8-inch HDR10+ certified screen on the Note 10 Plus. The Dynamic AMOLED panel gives its Infinity display quite the edge with a resolution of 3,040 x 1,440, for 498 pixels per inch. With color accuracy on point and Dolby Atmos integrated into its stereo speakers, you’re in for a truly immersive viewing experience.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus proves that we can work our best and still sport undeniable style. Its Aura color scheme instantly catches your eye as light is reflected from its back in the most exhilarating way possible, most especially with the Aura Glow variant. It may not make for an unbreakable or smudge-free design but it is nothing a good case couldn’t fix.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor powers the Note 10 with 12GB of RAM. There is no doubt of a smooth and fluid performance even while multitasking and with UFS 3.0 specification, you can even expect the games to load faster. Based on our review of the Note 10, games like PUBG: Mobile and Alto’s Odyssey run without a hint of lag even after an hour of playing on the highest possible setting. The S Pen is what sets the Note apart from the S series and it comes with exciting new functions like being able to convert handwriting to editable text, doodles into real-life objects, and its applicability for a variety of air actions. The Note 10 Plus may have lost the headphone jack but unlike the Note 10, its 256GB internal storage is expandable with a MicroSD slot kept in place.

Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft bridges the gap between your Note 10 Plus and a compatible Windows PC. You’ll now be able to access messages and notifications on the quick panel in Windows, as well as review the last 25 photos captured through any of its cameras. Much like the S10 Plus, the Note 10 Plus has three more than capable cameras apart from the selfie camera housed in its punch hole. Each camera varies in lens, megapixels, and aperture for versatility while different modes, focus, and effects can be applied to enhance the photo.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a notable investment that could last you more than three years. With all these features packed into this slick smartphone, it may exhaust the 4,300mAh battery before the day ends but it does support fast charging through its USB-C port. Snag Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone for only $1,000 on Best Buy.

