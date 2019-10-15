This Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deal saves you $100 on the best Android phone

For those with a considerable budget to splash out on a smartphone, the best one to get is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. If you’re not a fan of iOS, however, we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It carries a strong combination of style and features that simply surpasses other Android smartphones on the market. Best Buy has a hot sale going right now which drops the price of the Note 10 Plus 256GB unlocked version by $100. Score any color for only $1,000 instead of $1,100 when you activate today.

The Note 10 Plus is elegant through and through. It flaunts a chic, refined, and sleek design that will make you fall in love. Its front treats you to a huge Dynamic AMOLED 6.8-inch screen that’s a delight to gaze at. This display packs a 3,040 x 1,440-pixel resolution coupled with HDR10+ certification, offering sharp and vivid images and deep black levels. It’s also a lot brighter than the iPhone XS Max.

Under the hood, there’s plenty of power to run even the most demanding apps and games without hiccups. It’s all thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor backed by a staggering 12GB of RAM, which makes opening apps and multitasking a breeze. And with 256GB of internal storage and a MicroSD card slot, you have more than enough space to accommodate your photos, videos, and other files.

Outfitted with a versatile camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus fares well in the photography front. You can play around with the main lens, the telephoto lens, and the ultra-wide-angle lens to capture the best image possible. There’s also a sensor that helps capture better depth for portrait photos and videos. Needless to say, it’s a close competition with favorites like the Google Pixel 3 and the Huawei P30 Pro.

The S Pen has always been handy but it’s become more useful than ever. Connecting it to the phone via Bluetooth will activate remote control functions. And since Samsung partnered with Microsoft, the stylus can also be hooked up with a Windows device.

There’s more to say about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but the bottom line is that it’s the best Android smartphone on the market right now. It even received a near-perfect score of 9 out of 10 from our review team, noting that it’s the best phone that the company has ever created. Order the 256GB variant on Amazon and save $100 when you activate today.

