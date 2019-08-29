Amazon drops the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 by 48%

If your smartphone is due for an upgrade but the latest flagship models shoot your budget way over the roof, snagging an older model may just be your cost-efficient gateway into the high-end market. Samsung had just released its latest additions to the prestigious Galaxy Note range, the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus which are undoubtedly tough phones to beat. Amazon may have dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 by 48% but all the features it was lauded for stays marvelously intact. This price cut simply brings its usual $900 list price down to a more affordable $471. You may also get another $50 slashed off upon approval of an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Fans of a massive screen would not be disappointed as the Note 8 sports an affinity with the Note 10 at 6.3 inches and surrounded by minimal bezels to maximize its Infinity display. The Super AMOLED screen has a Quad HD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440, for 521 pixels per inch, making pictures appear stunningly bright in multiple viewing angles even under direct sunlight. The Note 8 exudes class with an all-glass exterior fitted into a metal frame and protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

The Note range puts an emphasis on productivity and the Galaxy Note 8 remains to be a highly functional phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor on 6GB of RAM. Multitasking should be a breeze and you should be able to enjoy a fluid interface altogether. For most, 64GB of internal storage is enough space for apps and other multimedia content but should you need more, you can easily expand its memory up to 256GB with a microSD card. The S Pen is one notable advantage e it holds over the esteemed S series, and it sure comes in handy for taking down notes, turning scribbles into animation.

Having more than one camera may not be news anymore but you’ll be glad to have the Note 8’s dual-camera setup on the rear. Both 12-megapixel cameras are equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) but with different variable apertures for its primary wide-angle lens and telephoto lens. Smartphone cameras may never actually compare to a DSLR but the Note 8 could be a close second with a variety of modes and effects you can apply. You’ll likely appreciate its color accuracy and its low-light capabilities. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera should be just as great for selfies or video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 regains its edge and gives comeback a whole new meaning as it writes off all the wrongs of the recalled Note 7. With a 3,300mAh battery, running out of juice within a day will unlikely be the case. Then again, you can always bank on its adapting fast charging capacity through its USB-C charging port or a wireless compatible device. Give the older Note 8 a chance and get yourself a slick smartphone for $429 less on Amazon while supplies last.

