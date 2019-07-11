Share

More working professionals are now using their business smartphones to complete all their office tasks. If you want a device that can be used both for work and your personal life, now is a great time to invest in Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy Note 9.

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Amazon dropped the price of the midnight black Samsung Galaxy Note 9 by a whopping $270, making it available today for an impressive $730. Now, you won’t need to spend $1,000 just to have a flagship smartphone that can virtually do anything.

The most notable upgrade of Galaxy Note 9 from its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8, is its huge storage. The Note 9 doubled its minimum internal capacity to 128GB with expandable storage of up to 512GB. Its 6GB of RAM can run any apps smoothly and with ease. You will worry less when it comes to space on your phone.

Still stunning on its screen, the Note 9 measures 6.4 inches — the largest screen of any Galaxy phone. It has a 2,960 x 1,440 Super AMOLED display with a default resolution of Full HD+ but can be changed to Quad HD+ in settings. It also has a near bezel-less, full-frontal, edge-to-edge screen for infinity display.

The key feature of the Galaxy Note 9 is, of course, the S Pen. But this is no ordinary pen anymore. The S Pen was upgraded and now has a Bluetooth function. It can be used to remotely control different applications like playing music, scrolling, and even capturing shots from about 10 meters away.

The Samsung Note 9 has 8MP AF sensor, front camera, and two 12MP rear cameras. These cameras at the back of Note 9 has a Wide Angle and Telephoto functions with Scene Optimizer features. It is capable of recording videos in 4K at either 30 frames per second or 60 fps. Taking still photos at 9.1-megapixel is possible even while recording 4K video.

You can enjoy these amazing features all day because the Note 9 has 4,000mAh of battery capacity. It is the largest battery in a Samsung Note, ever. It is also compatible with both wired and wireless fast charging so you can go back to your task in no time.

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 15, but you don’t have to wait a few more days to snatch the best tech deals. Grab your own Samsung Galaxy Note 9 today and save $270, a saving you might not find anywhere else.

