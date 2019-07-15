Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy S10 gets $300 shaved off just for Amazon Prime Day

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is among the latest additions to the 2019 lineup of Galaxy S series. This feature-packed phone would usually list for $900 but in the spirit of Prime Day, Amazon brings the price down by a whopping 33%. That’s right, you can get one of the best smartphones in the market today for only $600. Apart from the $300 price cut, Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders qualify to avail themselves of a $50 discount on top of the sale price. Bless your Monday morning with a worthy smartphone upgrade.

Since this unit is factory unlocked, you get to choose the carrier that best fits your lifestyle. For frequent international travelers, this would make it possible to simply secure a prepaid SIM card and avoid roaming charges from piling up. At home, this one-time deal will cost less than the accumulated monthly lease of your phone with your carrier.

If you’re going to get caught in the middle, it might as well be with the Galaxy S10, as it places itself in between the sterling Galaxy S10 Plus and the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e. This smartphone offers such premium features as an excellent display, speedy performance, a versatile camera, and long battery life.

The Galaxy S10 also continues to flaunt a nearly bezel-less design that gives Infinity-O display a whole new edge. The 6.1-inch screen comes with Dynamic AMOLED and is the first of its class with an HDR10+ certification. The combination of these two unique features makes for stunningly crisp details and incredible color accuracy. Its 93.1 screen-to-body ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos-capable speakers provides a truly engrossing experience when streaming movies and other multimedia content.

Samsung is one of the pioneers of bezel-less smartphones and has been recognized for having one of the best screens to date. The only drawback so far of having razor-thin bezels is accidentally activating your phone and typing random characters in the process, so hopefully, Samsung equips its super sensitive screen with palm rejection technology.

The S10 is packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor (a flagship chipset that powers most high-end Android phones) and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The S10 is fully equipped to run apps smoothly without a hint of lag and more than enough space to store your growing collection of photos, music, and movies. If that’s not enough, you can always get a MicroSD to expand your storage.

Capture priceless moments in the palm of your hands with three rear cameras: A standard 12-megapixel variable aperture lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The multi-camera setup of the Galaxy S10 reels in more versatility as it allows you to zoom in on a subject seamlessly and/or shoot panoramic landscapes that stand out. Let’s not forget that the “hole-punch” on the screen houses the 10-megapixel front-facing camera to take either awesome selfies or support video calls. Low-light conditions may be considered its Waterloo, but the S10’s cameras bring life to photos and videos.

Yield a day’s worth of power with the 3,400mAh battery. The Galaxy S10 fast charging capabilities are off the charts and the Wireless PowerShare feature just puts the cherry on top. Convert your phone to a wireless charging pad and give any Qi-enabled product a much-needed boost just by placing it on the back of the phone. With all that in mind, the Samsung Galaxy S10 unlocks a multitude of possibilities that complement your everyday routine. With Amazon’s Prime Day deal on this sleek smartphone, you can get the factory unlocked version at a discounted price of $600.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out what we have on other smartphones, including iPhones, and the Pixel 3 and other Prime Day Deals from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

