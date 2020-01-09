Amazon discounts the best Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, by $233

Samsung fans have reason to be very thankful. The South Korean tech juggernaut has recently unveiled two new smartphones during the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas: The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. There’s no word yet as to when they will hit stores (Samsung is keeping strangely mum about it), but it’s the first time ever the company has offered affordable flagship phones. If a “lite” version of Samsung’s premium phones isn’t for you (they’re bound to be cheaper, yes, but with corresponding compromises in material, performance, and specs), we’ve found an awesome deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus as well. Get our choice for the best Android phone of 2020 for $767 instead of $1,000 on Amazon – that’s a whopping $233 worth of savings! If that price is still a tad much, check out the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus represents a pinnacle in smartphone engineering. It has everything you’d want in a phone and more, with astonishing attention to detail. There’s the light that circles the selfie camera whenever it tries to scan your face, the happy presence of a headphone jack which has become nearly extinct in premium phones, and slick and polished software that leaves the rest of the competition in the dust. Looking at the S10 Plus, the first words that pop into our heads are clean and elegant. Although it’s not much different from its predecessor, the S9 Plus, it’s still worth noting how the bezels surrounding the screen are now razor-thin, and how you get a nearly full-screen experience thanks to its tiny hole-punch of a front camera called the Infinity-O display.

The 6.4-inch “Dynamic AMOLED” screen is the reason to buy the S10 Plus. It’s the first screen to be HDR10+ certified, which means you’ll see sharper details with incredible color accuracy. It’s perfect for consuming movies and TV shows and aided by Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, you’ve got a powerful entertainment tool in your hands that fits in your pocket.

This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, the chipset that powers the most recent high-end Android phones. Paired with a massive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory, you still get a Micro SD card slot in case you need more space. The S10 Plus remains cool despite running processing-intensive tasks like graphically heavy games, thanks to a vapor chamber cooling system. Furthermore, moving through Samsung’s new One UI interface that’s layered over the Android 9 Pie is an absolute delight. It’s fast, fluid, and completely devoid of lags.

The S10 Plus boasts a triple camera system that includes a standard 12-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This setup makes the S10 Plus an extremely versatile photographic tool, capable of capturing stunningly realistic photos with a remarkable amount of detail and vibrant colors. With its solid portrait mode, 2x optical zoom, and A.I. smarts that can optimize scenes and detect flaws, it joins the ranks of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 4 XL as one of the best camera phones that you can buy.

With its premium looks, gorgeous display, impressive camera, and lightning-fast performance, we couldn’t help but gush over the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Get it for $233 less on Amazon today.

