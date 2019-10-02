Samsung remains one of the best rivals to Apple in terms of the best smartphones, and it shows no sign of slowing down. To counter the release of Apple’s latest flagship — the iPhone 11 series, Samsung is rolling out new feature updates on its Galaxy S10 lineup. These exciting features were initially introduced in the Galaxy Note 10 range, but the company decided to share it with their very own flagship smartphones to make it even more powerful. If you’re looking to get your hands on these latest smartphone deals, now is a great time as Amazon drops up to $104 off these Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones. We’ve listed them all here so you can check it out for yourself.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 8GB RAM 256GB Memory Unlocked Smartphone – $104 Off

For those in the market for a smaller screen smartphone but with enormous storage space, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is just right for you. It flaunts an amazing 5.8-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display with 8GB of RAM and a huge 256GB of internal memory. It is also HDR10+ certified, so you’ll get sharper details with precise colors and deeper blacks versus phones that use LCD panels.

The S10e is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, which is a flagship chipset that you can also find in most premium smartphones today. From its original price of $850, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S10e now for only $746, and save as much as $104. Stocks are limited, so act fast and order yours today at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 8GB RAM 128GB Memory Unlocked Smartphone – $42 Off

Boasting its triple main camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 offers more versatility than the S10e’s dual shooter. It is composed of a 16-megapixel lens and two 12-megapixel lenses that can capture standard, close-up, and ultra-wide-angle photos. It is also capable of 4K HDR video recording, so you’ll get richer, clearer, and more vivid scenes on its 6.1-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED screen.

The Galaxy S10 has the same chipset as the S10e, and it will give you smooth performance even with the most demanding games and apps. It also holds a good battery capacity of 3,400mAh that will last you a day with average use. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S10 today at Amazon for only $858 instead of $900, so you’ll enjoy a fantastic $42 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 8GB RAM 128GB Memory Unlocked Smartphone – $51 off

Currently the best smartphone in the S10 range, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is packed with punch-hole dual selfie cameras that consist of 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel Portrait lens shooter. Your eyes will be amazed by its 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O edge display with a resolution of 3,040 x 1,440 pixels.

The Galaxy S10+ is boosted with 4,100mAh of battery power, and it is also capable of Wireless PowerShare just like its siblings, the S10e and the S10. This unique feature allows you to charge other phones with wireless charging capability just by laying them at the back of your device. While it usually retails at $1,000, Amazon cuts $51 off its price so you can get it now for only $950. You can also get an additional $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card.

