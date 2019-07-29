Share

In ranking today’s best Android smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will certainly sit at the top just below the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10 Plus. If you’re looking to buy this premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on its factory unlocked version. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black) for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.

Just like most high-end Android phones today, the Galaxy S10 operates with 8GB of RAM and uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It is a flagship chipset that supplies the device with much faster and reliable speeds for running the most demanding apps and games.

With 128GB of internal capacity, you’ll have a ton of space to save your favorite movies and TV series so you can watch them on the go. The Galaxy S10 flaunts a near bezel-less 6.1-inch display, with only a small hole that holds its front-facing selfie camera. It has HDR capability that makes the videos look stunning. The screen emits dazzlingly bright and crisp graphics, and many considered it to be one of the best screens currently available on a smartphone.

The Galaxy S10 boasts triple cameras on its back to take photos. It consists of a standard 12-megapixel variable aperture lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This tri-camera setup allows a well-rounded function than single- or dual-lens cameras. Our reviewers observed that the camera on the S10 achieves better performance than other smartphones, particularly on bright sunny days.

Powered by a 3,400mAh battery, the Galaxy S10 can last all day under typical usage conditions. It also packs an intelligent Wireless PowerShare feature that practically converts it into a wireless charging pad. You can charge up any Qi-enabled gadgets just by laying it on the back of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black) is a really solid option for a premium smartphone. Unless you really need the larger screen of the S10 Plus, the S10 will be enough for the majority of users. Don’t miss this $207 off from Amazon and snatch the unlocked version for only $693 instead of $900.

