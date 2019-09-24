Best Buy drops $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S10e during its flash sale

If you do not know already, Best Buy is throwing a 24-hour shopping event for its members. During this flash sale, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S10e for $150 less. This price drop makes it an affordable alternative to the Apple iPhone 11. Jump on this Samsung deal to save on one of the best smartphones today.

The usually $750 Samsung Galaxy S10e with 128GB internal storage is down to $600 on Best Buy when you activate the device today. You can also pick the 256GB variant and still save the same amount. Hurry and order now while the flash sale is ongoing. But if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, check out this Samsung Galaxy S9 deal during the one-day shopping event.

At its price, the Galaxy S10e is a direct competitor of the new Apple iPhone 11. But if you are a fan of the customization of an Android and if you think a headphone jack is a must, then this Samsung phone is an obvious pick between these two flagships. It even becomes a stronger contender with Best Buy’s discount — but only if you order today.

When you compare the Samsung Galaxy S10e with its bigger brothers, you may find that it offers almost all their features but at a much more reasonable price. All three have the same fantastic screen and powerful chipset, with only a handful of subtle hardware differences. It’s the size that helps you decide which model to pick. The Galaxy S10e is an excellent choice if you prefer using your phone one-handed.

The Galaxy S10e, like most Samsung flagships, is worth the investment. This phone is IP68 water-resistant and can survive underwater up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back. Using a case will even increase its protection and help it last longer. You can get up to three or four years of use out of this Samsung phone before its battery degrades.

With get the Galaxy S10e, you get a smartphone with great performance, superb build quality, and a modern display. Order yours on Best Buy today for as low as $600. This $150 Samsung smartphone deal is only available during the flash sale, so make sure to act fast.

Best Buy is also slashing prices off wireless headphones, smartwatches, action cameras, and other electronics during the 24-hour flash sale. For the latest tech discounts all year round, visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations