Forget the S22 — the S21 FE just got a $118 price cut

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G viewed front and back.

One of the best times to buy a smartphone is right after a newer iteration is announced, as massive smartphone deals are often found during this window. This is proving true with Samsung’s announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S22, as Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE down to just $582, a savings of $118 from its regular price of $700. If you’d first like to hear about the Galaxy S22, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Samsung’s recent announcement. But if you’d like to pounce on one of the best Samsung Galaxy deals you’ll come across, grab this great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a feature-packed smartphone that puts all of the performance, convenience, and battery life anyone could hope for in a mobile device right into your pocket. It sports a power-efficient processor and 6GB of RAM, which combine to boost every mobile experience, from playing video games around the house to taking and processing photos on social media. It has a pro-grade 12MP camera that features ultrawide and wide-angle lenses, and the third lens, a telephoto lens, can take pictures at 8MP resolution. Unlike most smartphone cameras, the Galaxy S21 FE has a great zoom capability, allowing you to zoom in at 3x optical and 30x digital.

One of the most attractive features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is its display. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy S21 FE delivers super-smooth scrolling with optimized refresh rate, and a fast-touch response that allows for seamless visuals no matter what app you may be interacting with. And despite all the power and screen quality, the Galaxy S21 FE still delivers epic battery life. You can get up to 16 hours of video playback in a single charge, and fast-charging technology allows it to reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

A perfect grab for anyone looking for one of the best Samsung phones — and one of the best all-around smartphones — at a great price, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is just $582 at Amazon right now. That’s a savings of $118, and the window for this deal may not last long as the buzz of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 announcement begins to fade, so click over to Amazon now to claim yours.

