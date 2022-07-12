Today's Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day Deal

Prime Day is the best time to make the most out of Prime Day phone deals. If you’re looking for the best smartphones, consider this Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day deal. The Galaxy S22 typically sells for $850, but today you can get it for $650, saving an unbelievable $200. If you want even more surprising deals like this, check out the best Prime Day deals.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22

Millions of people buying the best Samsung phones are taking advantage of the best Samsung Galaxy deals. We don’t want you to miss out, too, so we recommend making the most out of this Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day deal.

The Galaxy S22 comes with a brilliant night camera to satisfy your love of photography at any time of the day. The 50MP cameras don’t disappoint either, offering stellar images with different photography modes. You also get the Auto Focus Video Stabilization feature, which means your videos will be stable, clear, and high quality, even if you’re moving. This is great for both amateur and professional photographers — who doesn’t want a splendid shot? We recommend all photography enthusiasts take a look at our guide to the best camera phones.

We also love the phone’s adaptive color contrast that automatically adapts to your surroundings. This way whether you work indoors or out in the sunshine, your phone will detect where you are and adjust the brightness and color to offer the best possible user experience. This feature is ideal for people who move around a lot or frequently switch their workplaces. It can also come in handy if you’re taking photos in different locations.

For all the battery-anxious users out there, the S22 offers a long-lasting battery with 25-watt fast-charging so you can use your phone carefree and it’ll be charged and ready to go whenever you need it. This way you can enjoy heavy gaming, streaming, downloading — anything you want without worrying about your phone dying. If the battery is your biggest concern, we also recommend checking out this list of phones with the best battery life.

Smartphones with such high-end features come at a great cost, which is why it helps to buy them at events like these. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day deal is a great opportunity to snag a premium smartphone at an affordable price, so don’t miss out. Order yours fast while the stock lasts.

