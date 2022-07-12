 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 iPhone 13 rival is $200 off for Prime Day

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day Deal

Sakshi Udavant
By

Prime Day is the best time to make the most out of Prime Day phone deals. If you’re looking for the best smartphones, consider this Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day deal. The Galaxy S22 typically sells for $850, but today you can get it for $650, saving an unbelievable $200. If you want even more surprising deals like this, check out the best Prime Day deals

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22

Millions of people buying the best Samsung phones are taking advantage of the best Samsung Galaxy deals. We don’t want you to miss out, too, so we recommend making the most out of this Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day deal. 

The Galaxy S22 comes with a brilliant night camera to satisfy your love of photography at any time of the day. The 50MP cameras don’t disappoint either, offering stellar images with different photography modes. You also get the Auto Focus Video Stabilization feature, which means your videos will be stable, clear, and high quality, even if you’re moving. This is great for both amateur and professional photographers — who doesn’t want a splendid shot? We recommend all photography enthusiasts take a look at our guide to the best camera phones

We also love the phone’s adaptive color contrast that automatically adapts to your surroundings. This way whether you work indoors or out in the sunshine, your phone will detect where you are and adjust the brightness and color to offer the best possible user experience. This feature is ideal for people who move around a lot or frequently switch their workplaces. It can also come in handy if you’re taking photos in different locations. 

For all the battery-anxious users out there, the S22 offers a long-lasting battery with 25-watt fast-charging so you can use your phone carefree and it’ll be charged and ready to go whenever you need it. This way you can enjoy heavy gaming, streaming, downloading — anything you want without worrying about your phone dying. If the battery is your biggest concern, we also recommend checking out this list of phones with the best battery life

Smartphones with such high-end features come at a great cost, which is why it helps to buy them at events like these. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Prime Day deal is a great opportunity to snag a premium smartphone at an affordable price, so don’t miss out. Order yours fast while the stock lasts. 

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $300 less with this Prime Day deal

A person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in their palm.

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals graphic.

One UI 4.5 is coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 to make typing less terrible

The apps of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on its display.

This 50-inch QLED TV is under $230 for Prime Day (seriously)

The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Apple Prime Day Deals 2022: Save on AirPods, iPad Pro and more

Prime Day 2022 Apple deals graphic.

This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is on sale for $250 for Prime Day

The front view of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop.

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds today

beats studio buds cyber monday deal 2021 black friday

Best Prime Day iPad deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 iPad deals graphic.

Prime Day brings a $230 price cut for this HP Victus gaming laptop

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Samsung’s compact Freestyle projector is $100 off for Prime Day

samsung freestyle projector deal crutchfield june 2022 lifestyle

Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum is 56% off for Prime Day

The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL robot vacuum emptying its contents.

Don’t wait — Prime Day means you can finally buy a GPU below list price

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.