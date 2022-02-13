Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S22 line of smartphones this week, and you can pre-order one now. While the hype reached its peak during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday, the phone didn’t completely sell out. That’s the beauty of the pre-order process! Pre-ordering even gets you a few fantastic bonuses, like extra storage and a sweet discount. So if you know you’ll eventually upgrade, you should snag this deal now.

Samsung will start shipping pre-ordered S22 phones February 25. The pre-order includes a free upgrade from 128GB to 256GB of storage, up to $250 in Instant Credit to customers who pre-order through Digital Trends, an increase on the standard $200, and up to $700 back with a trade-in.. The S22 is $800, the S22 Plus is $1,000, and the S22 Ultra is $1,200.

The three phones in the new line include the Samsung S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. The phones get progressively bigger and more powerful, and if size is your biggest concern, here’s the breakdown: The S22 has a 6.06-inch FHD+ touch display; the S22 Plus has a 6.55-inch FHD+ touch display; and the S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ touch display. The S22 and S22 Plus are relatively similar besides the size. The Plus gets a more powerful battery, but this is balanced out by the larger screen it has to power. They both have three cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 10MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. All phones are getting an upgrade to their night photography features.

If you need the cream of the crop, you’ll have to go with the Ultra. It’s the biggest and most powerful of the bunch, by far. This year, Samsung has subsumed the Galaxy Note into the S22 line, meaning the Ultra is basically a Note. It even comes with a hideaway S Pen! That’s right, the built-in stylus is back. The main camera is 108MP instead of 50, you get the same ultrawide and telephoto lenses as the S22 and S22 Plus, and you get a fourth telescopic lens with a 10x optical zoom. It’s really the only option for avid mobile photographers.

If you’ve been hemming and hawing over whether to upgrade your smartphone this year, don’t worry. You still have time. Pre-orders start shipping February 25 for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. There are some great discounts available through trade-ins and at your carrier. Secure your phone now!

