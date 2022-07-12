Don’t buy the wrong Samsung Galaxy S22 during Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have given us a mountain of deals to sift through, with many focusing on some of the best Android phones. The Pixel 6 is available for just $499, the OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro are seeing big discounts, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is so cheap that it’s finally worth buying.

But those aren’t the only smartphones you’ll find discounted for Prime Day. Also on sale right now is Samsung’s entire Galaxy S22 lineup. That includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three phones are available for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, featuring discounts up to $360 off. Each version of the S22 is an enticing buy right now, but which one is the best for you? Here’s how to ensure you don’t buy the wrong Galaxy S22 during Prime Day.

Buy the Galaxy S22 for its small size and price

Kicking things off is the “normal” Galaxy S22. Normally retailing for $799, Amazon has the S22 discounted to just $599 for Prime Day. That’s not “cheap” by everyone’s standards, but it’s also substantially less money than the $1000-plus price tags associated with most flagships these days. And by almost every account, the Galaxy S22 is a flagship smartphone.

Powering the Galaxy S22 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip — the exact same one found in the S22+ and S22 Ultra. Paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it offers plenty of horsepower for playing graphically intense games, multitasking with multiple apps, and downloading a few movies for offline viewing. The camera setup is also rock-solid, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, 10MP telephoto camera, and 12MP ultrawide camera.

The best part of the Galaxy S22? It comes with a compact 6.1-inch display that’s easy to use with one hand and slip into a tight pocket. In a world where phones seem to get bigger each year, the small nature of the S22 is a breath of fresh air. And with an AMOLED panel, Full HD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate, it’s a joy to look at.

If you want a flagship Android experience for a shockingly small price and want to live the compact smartphone life, the Galaxy S22 is the way to go.

The Galaxy S22+ is the awkward middle child

Things become complicated with the Galaxy S22+. To its credit, it’s not a bad phone by any means. It’s actually very good! It touts an incredible chipset, great cameras, plenty of storage, and a gorgeous display. However, virtually all of those specs are exactly the same as they are on the Galaxy S22. And even at its Prime Day discount of $734, the Galaxy S22+ is still $135 more expensive than the regular S22.

What do you get for that higher price? Compared to the S22, the S22+ has a larger 6.6-inch display, more future-proofed Wi-Fi, a bigger battery, and faster charging. Those are all solid upgrades, but not enough to warrant another $135.

If you like the Galaxy S22, have more cash to spend, and want something markedly better, your best bet is to go Ultra.

You get the best of the best with the S22 Ultra

One of the biggest roadblocks for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that it usually costs $1,199. But for Prime Day 2022, Amazon’s offering it for only $839. That’s $240 more than the regular S22, and while that is a big jump to make, the S22 Ultra really delivers on its higher price.

The biggest changes are seen with the cameras. Instead of a 50MP primary sensor, the S22 Ultra upgrades it to a 108MP one. The 10MP telephoto camera offers 10x zoom instead of 3x, and you get the same trusty 12MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is much better, too, going from 10MP on the S22 and S22+ to a 40MP sensor on the S22 Ultra.

But that’s not all. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also has the largest battery of the trio, a massive 6.8-inch display, and an ultra-crisp Quad HD+ resolution. As if that wasn’t enough, the S22 Ultra also comes with a built-in S Pen that adds all the functionality you know and love from the Galaxy Note series. If the regular S22 isn’t enough phone for you and you want to kick things up a notch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the way to go — and one of the best Prime day smartphone deals around.

Editors' Recommendations