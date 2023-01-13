Here’s one of the best smartphone deals that you can shop today — the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $200 off from Samsung, which knocks its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200. Most Samsung Galaxy deals don’t last a long time though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the premium smartphone, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You may regret it if you don’t.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tagged as the best Android phone in our list of the best smartphones, and for good reason. It starts with the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 3088 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus peak brightness of 1,750 nits compared to just around 1,000 nits for most of its competitors. Inside the flagship smartphone are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, which will allow it to breeze through multitasking apps and handle the most demanding games. The device’s 5,000 mAh battery supports 45-watt fast charging, and it comes with the S Pen stylus inside a special storage slot at the bottom reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra runs on Android 12 with Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 out of the box, but you can upgrade to Android 13 and One UI 5 right away to unlock new features and improvements.

For those who love taking pictures with their smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a 108MP main lens, 10MP periscope zoom, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide at the rear, and a 40MP selfie camera at the front. When comparing the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra provides better flexibility and more perspectives with still photos, and its 10x optical zoom periscope lens is a huge advantage.

For shoppers who have had an eye on Samsung deals in anticipation of discounts on the brand’s latest smartphones, here’s what you’ve been waiting for — the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $1,000, down $200 from the device’s sticker price of $1,200. We’re sure that the offer will generate a lot of attention, so before Samsung withdraws the price cut, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

