Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 off — no trade-in needed

Jennifer Allen
By
Man checking theSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Phone deals are always worth paying attention to when they involve one of the best phones around. Over at Samsung, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $200 off its usual price. That means instead of paying $1,200, you pay $1,000. While that still makes it an expensive phone, this is a truly powerful device making it a great investment. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

One of the best phones around and easily the best Android-based device, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is something special. At first glance, you’ll notice its gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with a bunch of features that mean everything you view on it is a delight. HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits make it fantastic to use, even during bright sunshine outdoors. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also includes an S Pen stylus inside a dedicated storage slot on the bottom of the phone so you don’t have to rely on your fingers to interact with the screen. It’s ideal when handling a larger phone as you can be more accurate as well as sketch out designs or write notes.

The killer feature for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, is its camera. It has a rear 108MP wide lens, 12MP Ultra Wide, and two 10MP optical zoom lenses. Ever wanted to photograph the moon? You can with stunning results here. There’s also a 40MP front camera for fantastic quality selfies too. Packed with useful features like scene optimizer that recognizes scenes and optimizes colors appropriately, all your photos will look good here.

For downtime, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is fast too making it a great gaming phone or simply for anyone who is impatient when switching between apps. Like we said, this is the ultimate Android phone right now.

Usually priced at $1,200, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently $1,000 when you buy direct from Samsung. A saving of $200, this is the ideal time to invest in a smartphone that’s going to last you a long time to come. Buy it now while the offer is still on so you can save big.

