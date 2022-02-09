Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order — reserve it NOW

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started today, and as expected, the Korean tech giant has revealed its latest series of flagship mobile devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all impressive, but the S22 Ultra easily stole the show with its unique design that incorporates features of the Note series. You can also pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now, so if you’re looking to get your mitts on what might be the most premium Android phone release of 2022, here’s how to do it — and maybe even save some cash.

In the wake of the Galaxy Unpacked showcase, Samsung and a few cellular network carriers have started selling Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-orders. We expect pre-orders to be available from big online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy sometime soon, although, with rumored inventory shortages for this release, we don’t recommend waiting to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you want to get it within a reasonable time frame.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has drawn some serious attention in the run-up to the Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s worth mentioning that Samsung didn’t release a new Note smartphone last year, so it seems that line might be discontinued — and it looks like the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be replacing the Galaxy Note devices altogether. That’s because the Ultra boasts some decidedly Note-like features, from its plus-sized 6.8-inch AMOLED display to its handy stow-away S Pen stylus. The last-gen Galaxy Ultra S21 was compatible with the S Pen, but it wasn’t included and there was no way to store it on the device.

Smartphones bearing the “Ultra” moniker have always represented the most powerful and high-end devices in the Galaxy stable, and the S22 Ultra has pretty much everything you’ve come to expect from these excellent mobiles. Its 6.8-inch display features Gorilla Glass Victus+ and a 120Hz refresh rate (which automatically adjusts itself to conserve battery life), and the low-latency touchscreen has virtually no input lag when using the included S Pen stylus.

Other new improvements include super-fast 45-watt charging that’s capable of bringing the battery up to 50% in just 20 minutes, which is pretty incredible. The eye-catching P-shaped camera module also delivers, with a 108MP main camera and 8K video recording capabilities. Phone photography enthusiasts will not be disappointed with the Galaxy S22 camera’s capabilities, and the fact that you can upload your images and videos directly to Adobe Lightroom is a boon for artists, hobbyists, and professionals alike.

When will Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-orders start shipping?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-orders have gone live as of February 9 and the phones will start shipping out on February 25. However, there are rumors that inventory will be more limited this year (and shipping times might be extended as well) due to supply shortages. If you want to get one of these new flagships at or around their official ship date, it’s a good idea to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra so you can reserve one ahead of time.

