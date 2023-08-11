Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra are heavily discounted today

Samsung’s current lineup of flagship smartphones are all on sale on Amazon with heavy discounts that make them very attractive options as your next smartphone. The 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is down $100 to $700 from $800, the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is down $200 to $800 from $1,000, and the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is down $250 to $950 from $1,200. You’re going to have to decide which one to buy quickly though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of any of these phone deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) — $700, was $800

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for topnotch performance, and it’s equipped with a 3,900 mAh battery. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera at the back, and a 12MP selfie camera at the front. The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 interface out of the box, with a promise of four years of major updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (256GB) — $800, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the bigger version of the Samsung Galaxy S23. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus versus Samsung Galaxy S23 comparison, the advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus include a larger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a higher capacity battery at 4,700 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as well as the same camera setup and software out of the box as the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) — $950, was $1,200

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone for Android, as determined by our roundup of the best phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra versus Samsung Galaxy S23 comparison, we claimed that the higher cost is worth it because of the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, an improved 200MP main camera at the back, a larger 5,000 mAh battery, and the S Pen stylus. You’ll still be getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in addition to Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 interface.

