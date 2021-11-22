  1. Deals
Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ and S7 FE tablets just got huge price cuts for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deals are ripe for the picking this holiday shopping season, with a bevy of Black Friday tablet deals coming across the entire Tab S7 lineup directly from Samsung. Since their rise in popularity almost a decade ago, tablets have made great holiday gifts to both give and receive. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, read on for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deals, which make for some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deals

Galaxy Tab S7 FE — $430, was $530

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Why buy:

  • Several bold colors to choose from
  • Multi-device connectivity
  • Response S pen included
  • Large display

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great point of entry into Samsung’s popular Galaxy Tab tablets, as it’s the most affordable option in the lineup. And even so, Samsung doesn’t hold back on features, as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a large 12.4-inch screen, a powerful 8-core processor, and ample options for fast SSD storage capacity. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE also features a long-lasting battery, helping you get through a full day of digital creation and consumption. It is a great device for watching movies and web videos, for diving into some note-taking and office chores, and for interacting with family and friends via video chats with a landscape-view web camera. You can read even more about how it fits into your life in our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review. It is offered in four bold colors, and will look great wherever you decide to set up shop for the day.

Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S7 — $600, was $830

Galaxy Tab S7

Why buy:

  • Hyperfast processor
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast charging functionality
  • Redesigned S pen

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 brings a slightly smaller screen to the party, what the tablet sacrifices in screen real estate is made up for with speed and power. The 11-inch screen features a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming and for the smoothest scrolling experience available on a screen, and the Galaxy Tab S7’s software intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on what you’re doing, keeping it from being a feature that drags on your battery. A hyperfast Qualcomm processor pushes you through your workdays and playdates with ease, and a redesigned S Pen with a quicker response time makes notetaking less frustrating and general usage more immersive. The Galaxy Tab S7 connects seamlessly with other devices across the Galaxy ecosystem, allowing you to expand your workstation and hand off content between devices. It comes in three sharp colors to choose from, and includes some pre-installed creative apps, making it a perfect give for the up and coming creator in your family.

Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S7+ — $700, was $850

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Why buy:

  • Hyperfast processor
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast charging functionality
  • Large 12.4-inch screen

The Galaxy Tab S7+ brings all of the great speed and power of the 11-inch model, but puts it all into a larger frame with a larger screen. The most expensive, but most complete offering in the Galaxy Tab model lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7+ boasts a 12.4-inch screen with a smooth, immersive 120Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for gaming, and it also can really change the way you game, allowing you to connect with friends and other competitors wherever a Wi-Fi connection is available. The Galaxy Tab S7+’s battery is made to lost throughout the workday, and a fast-charging USB-C port will get you back up and running quickly should you manage to run the Galaxy Tab S7+ dry. Blazing fast SSD storage is expandable up to 1TB, and the hyperfast processor that makes the Galaxy Tab S7 so appealing also powers the Galaxy Tab S7+. It’s ready and waiting for you in three color options, and browse through the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ cases and covers once you’ve made your purchase.

Buy Now

