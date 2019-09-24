This Samsung Galaxy S8 is discounted by a whopping $200 at Best Buy

More and more smartphones are flocking the market scene, each armed with their unique versions of innovative technology. The newest addition being the iPhone 11 series, is Apple’s latest arsenal to challenge Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 lineup. While many would rush in to get a hand on these latest flagship smartphones, there are still plenty of people who would prefer cost-saving alternatives. If you’re one of those budget-conscious individuals, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is an ideal choice for you. You can get one today for only $300 instead of $500, as Best Buy drops a whopping $200 discount.

The Galaxy S8 is Samsung’s previous flagship smartphone, and it boasts a lot of firsts that contribute to the brand’s success today. It was one of the pioneer phones to utilize a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM, while its 64GB of internal memory is still as big as the modern phones have to offer. Not to mention that it’s also expandable up to 256GB via the microSD card slot, so you’ll have large storage to hold your collection of photos and videos.

Flaunting its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED HD display, the S8 has the same 2,960 x 1,440 resolution you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S9. It was the company’s first nearly bezel-less infinity display that drops over the phone’s sides, creating a smooth and continuous surface with no angles. The uninterrupted glass takes up the whole front of the phone, and it’s housed tightly into the aluminum body.

At the back, you’ll find the fingerprint sensor sitting beside the camera, but you can also unlock your phone using facial recognition. It has a single bottom-firing speaker, just like the iPhone, which we find as poorly placed since our hands end up blocking the sound when held horizontally. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S8 still has the headphone jack that was eventually removed in the Galaxy Note 10.

The S8 was also the first to use Bluetooth 5.0, which gives it the capacity to pair with more than one device within a particular range. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera that works best for Snapchat and a 12-megapixel rear-shooter for capturing memorable moments. While it’s currently price at $500, Best Buy further added a whopping $200 discount to bring it down to only $300.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S8 still packs a punch and can easily compete with the latest mid-range phones with the same price range. Take advantage of this awesome deal and order yours while it’s still available.

