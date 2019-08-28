Best Buy drops the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8 to $300

Getting a smartphone may not be as easy as you’d think with countless options available in this bustling market. Some people would simply flock over to the stores and snag the latest flagship smartphone from either Apple or Samsung, while some would opt for cost-saving alternatives. With the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the prices of previous models slowly reach an all-time low. That being said, the Samsung Galaxy S8 usually retails for $500 but Best buy has dropped its price to a more palpable $300 sale price. While you can get a 2019 midrange phone for about the same price, an older but premium smartphone could be the better choice.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 sure had its glory days when it was introduced in 2017. It was Samsung’s first entry as one of the pioneers of a nearly bezel-less Infinity display. For a 2-year-old phone, it looks fairly modern as some people still can’t tell it apart from its direct successor, the S9. The all-glass design simply puts a dash of class and elegance while being smooth and soft to touch. You’d find the same 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen on the S8 as it is on the S9 with a resolution of 2,960 x 1440, for 570 pixels per inch making pictures appear crisp, bright, and flaunts a greater color volume with its HDR (high-dynamic range) Premium certification. You’ll find the fingerprint sensor at the back but you can also unlock your phone through facial recognition. Its bottom-firing speakers may not be the best but you might appreciate that it has the headphone jack that the Galaxy Note 10 lacks.

The S8 was one of the first phones to adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor on 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable with a MicroSD in place to support your collection of apps and other multimedia content. Samsung has also made improvements on its Android skin and contributes to its overall aesthetic. Just the combination of these features can assure you of its speedy performance and fluid interface as you navigate through its menu. Bluetooth 5.0 was also first utilized by the S8 which means that you can pair with more than one device within a 200-meter radius. You’ll be glad to know that it sports a more future-proof USB-C connector to charge its 3,000mAh daylong battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 boasts a lot of firsts that brought the brand to where it is today. The 12-megapixel camera can capture priceless moments but you may have to find the right lighting or angle though there are modes and effects you can use to enhance its quality. On the other hand, its 8-megapixel selfie camera is where you can go crazy as you apply sticker, filters, and masks on. With all these features intact, Best Buy’s $200 discount just puts the cherry on top.

