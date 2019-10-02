Amazon slashes $100 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9

When we speak of upgrades, most of us tend to go by the idea that it’s “out with the old, and in with the new.” Samsung no doubt continues to wow us every year with their latest flagship models of smartphones. The specs and features attached to both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series could just be everything we’ve been dreaming of until we’re jolted back to reality by such a hefty payout. If it’s a flagship smartphone you want at a more palpable price, the Samsung Galaxy S9, despite being a year old remains to be a solid option and its currently on sale for $100 less. Nowadays, it rings in at $600, but Amazon chimes in with a better price at just $480.

Although the S9 may not look far off from its direct predecessor, it appears to be slightly shorter with thinner bezels surrounding the same 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen while its Infinity display keeps its edge with a Quad HD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,140, for 568 pixels per inch. You are no less guaranteed sharp and vivid pictures boasting a great deal of color accuracy. Bingeing on Netflix and streaming multimedia content just gets better as its bottom-firing speakers are pro-tuned by AKG and backed up by Dolby Atmos for a room-filling sound that makes for a truly immersive viewing experience.

The S9’s performance is more than acceptable with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor along with 4GB of RAM. It will surely keep up when you’re multitasking or simply playing games like Tekken or The Sims: Mobile during your downtime. The S9 packs 64GB of internal storage which is relatively enough to support your growing collection of apps and media without compromising its fluid interface but you can always opt for more by expanding its memory up to 400GB with a microSD card.

As for its camera, the S9 sparks an affinity with the S10e’s main camera. The 12-megapixel dual aperture lens can snap highly detailed photos in both bright and low-light conditions with a variety of modes and effects you can apply. It is also capable of capturing 960 frames per second while you can enjoy it frame by frame when Super Slow Motion is employed.

With an IP68 rating, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can survive splashes, spills, and even go half an hour deep into 1.5 meters of water while its 3,000mAh battery can last you a full day. With all the features it was lauded for intact: a brilliant display, a lightning-fast processor, and a competent camera, the S9 certainly stood the test of time along with its nearly perfect 4 out 5 star rating in our review and now is your chance to get it at a steal for only $480 on Amazon.

