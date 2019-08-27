Best Buy lets you have the Samsung Galaxy S9 at its lowest price yet

Samsung recently released its 10th generation of flagship models, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 which means that the older models are up for grabs at a fairly more affordable price. In this digital age, there are iOS users and Android users but if it’s a premium smartphone with a headphone jack you’re in the market for, the Samsung Galaxy S9 remains sterling as ever. Amazon may have gotten the price down to $495 but Best Buy lets you have it at just $450 instead of the usual $600 price tag.

Being one of the pioneers of a bezel-less design, much can be expected from Samsung’s flagship with each phone holding the title for having one of the best screens on a smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S9 may not be the newest out there but it definitely keeps Samsung’s edge with a brilliant Infinity display, a lightning-fast processor, and an excellent camera.

Chances are, you may not be able to tell the difference between the S9 and its predecessor, the S8 at a glance. Soon enough, you’ll notice that the S9’s fingerprint sensor now sits below the rear camera instead of being alongside it. Though the S9 appears to be slightly shorter, its Infinity display surely has not lost its touch with the slightly improved 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen boasting a Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,140) resolution, for 570 pixels per inch. Samsung also upgraded its audio with stereo speakers pro-tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos. With color accuracy on point and sharp images on various angles, as well as a room-filling sound, the S9 simply makes for an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM, you can expect a fluid interface even when multitasking. If its 64GB internal storage doesn’t prove to be enough to store your apps and media, you can opt to expand its memory up to 400GB with a microSD card. For gamers, The Sims: Mobile and Tekken runs without a hint of lag based on our review of the Samsung Galaxy S9. Plus, with a 3,000mAh battery complemented with fast wireless and wired charging, you’ll unlikely be out of juice at an inopportune time.

The S9 comes with “The Camera. Reimagined.” Priceless moments can be captured through its 12-megapixel dual aperture lens in either bright or low-light conditions. Its versatile camera features 2x optical zoom along with other modes and effects that can be applied to capture photos much like a pro or to simply make it more exciting. There is no doubt that the S9 can effortlessly take four times as many frames per second with a radical 960 fps, but with Super Slow Motion employed, you can enjoy it frame by frame.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is packed with features and its IP68 rating just makes it durable enough to withstand splashes, spills, or go half an hour deep into 1.5 meters of water. Get this sleek smartphone at a steal from Best Buy before its $450 sale price bounces back to $600.

