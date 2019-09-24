Best Buy drops an incredible $150 off the superb Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

With the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus already out, people have kind of forgotten about the previous models, including the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Which is a good thing since as newer phones get released, older ones become cheaper. Besides, you’d be a fool to discount the S9 Plus as it remains one of Samsung’s best phones to date. In fact, we were thoroughly impressed with it that we gave it a nearly perfect score in our review in 2018. We cited multiple strengths, including a gorgeous design, a beautiful display, and a feature-packed camera. Right now, you can get an unlocked unit of the Galaxy S9 on Best Buy for an irresistible $150 off. Score this magnificent phone we deemed a “masterpiece” for $550 instead of $700.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, right off the bat, smacks you with its beauty. This immaculately designed phone features a nearly bezel-less screen that curves ever-so-slightly around the corners and edges. Its 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ panel has a 2,960 x 1,440-pixel resolution that provides an incredibly sharp, bright, and vivid picture. This phone supports HDR10 content so you’ll be able to enjoy Netflix and YouTube videos at their optimum picture quality. To round up this mobile entertainment powerhouse, Samsung equipped it with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers which can surprisingly fill a large room with a clear and rich sound.

This phone is built to last. With an IP68 rating, it can withstand splashes, spills, and rain. You can even take it with you to the pool as it is water-resistant in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

With its dual rear cameras that both have a 12-megapixel shooting power (the other one has 2x optical zoom) and an 8-megapixel front cam, the S9 Plus is outfitted with one of the best camera systems we’ve seen on a phone. You don’t need to have extensive knowledge of lighting and apertures as the camera app is incredibly simple to use. Photos taken during the day are finely detailed with exceptional color accuracy, and those taken at night tend to have very minimal noise and are also nicely detailed. Live Focus is where the S9 Plus stumbles a bit, as the photos taken were very inconsistent. One time the blurry background effect looks great, the next everything looks uniformly fuzzy.

The S9 Plus’s battery life is surprisingly mediocre considering its price. At the end of the workday, you’ll find yourself reaching out for the charger to top it up. Fortunately, this phone supports fast wireless and wired charging, so it wouldn’t take too long to recharge it.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 might have been overshadowed by the S10 and S10 Plus, but it still remains a stunning phone that you won’t regret purchasing. Take advantage of Best Buy’s terrific $150 discount and get it for $550.

For more options visit these pages for the best smartphone and iPhone deals. And for more awesome discounts check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations