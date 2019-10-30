Samsung Galaxy A9 and A80 smartphones get steep discounts on Amazon

Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy S and Note smartphones remains as the flagship series to beat in the Android world. The company has entered the midrange market as well and continuously rolls out its Galaxy A devices in an attempt to compete with the strong and capable smartphones by Honor, Nokia, and OnePlus.

If you want to enjoy a stellar Samsung Galaxy smartphone experience without breaking the bank, your best bet would be to go for the Galaxy A series. Right now, Amazon is holding spectacular deals on the Galaxy A9 and Galaxy A80 which let you in on a sweet savings of up to $119. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly when your Amazon Rewards Visa application gets approved.

Samsung Galaxy A9, caviar black, 128GB — $381 ($119 off)

Perhaps the headline feature of the Galaxy A9 is its versatile quad-camera setup. It’s actually the first smartphone to have four cameras on the back, a desirable feature that you won’t find on the flagship S devices. Stacked vertically on the left are the main lens, the depth-sensing lens, the ultra-wide lens, and the telephoto lens, which you can swap around depending on what you are shooting. This setup covers all the bases, from capturing low-light standard photos and bokeh-style portraits to landscapes with a 120-degree angle.

Putting a quad-lens camera to a midrange smartphone is already a daring move for Samsung, but the Korea-based company did not stop at that. At the core of the A9 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor backed by 6GB of RAM. It’s not as powerful as the latest S10 series, but it’s snappy enough in opening tasks, switching between apps, and multitasking. Complementing this fluid performance is a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

This Samsung Galaxy smartphone is available in three colors and all are enjoying discounts on Amazon. The best price we’ve seen is for the caviar black variant, which you can now get for only $381 instead of the usual $500. Order today while in stock.

Samsung Galaxy A80, angel gold, 128GB — $458 ($92 off)

Similar to the Galaxy A9, the A80 model is designed for photography enthusiasts as well. What makes it special, however, is its quirky camera setup. It’s the first Galaxy device equipped with Samsung’s revolutionary rotating triple camera which provides the same high-quality lens capabilities, front or rear. This way, you never have to compromise the richness and vibrancy of your images and videos. What’s more, you can record footage continuously, regardless if shot on the back or front camera. The cameras include a 48-megapixel main lens for crisp picture quality day and night, an ultra-wide lens for more subject and area coverage; and a depth-sensing lens for stunning portraits.

This Samsung Galaxy smartphone will also immerse you in a cinematic multimedia experience. It’s the first to offer Samsung’s New Infinity Display, which is the expansive, edge-to-edge 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Coupled with a 20:9 display ratio, this screen allows you to fully engage in your movies and videos. And with Dolby Atmos-supported audio tech to match, your entertainment consumption is made even better.

Samsung used an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 to power the Galaxy A80. Backed by 8GB of RAM, this chipset will not slow you down. The performance is further enhanced by the integrated A.I.-powered performance software which maximizes the phone’s CPU and RAM efficiency.

The Samsung A80 comes in multiple colors, but the $92 discount solely applies to the angel gold variant. Don’t miss the chance to score this innovative Samsung Galaxy smartphone for only $458 instead of the usual $550 on Amazon. Supplies are quickly running out, so order yours while you can.

