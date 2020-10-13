Android smartphone deals galore!

Prime Day is the best time of the year to update to a new smartphone. This year we’re seeing a plethora of Samsung smartphones on sale with some models starting as low as $200. We’ve rounded up the best available Samsung smartphone deals to help you decide which model is right for you. Looking for more smartphone deals? Check out these Prime Day smartphone deals for more options.

Samsung Galaxy A21 — $ 200, was $250

The Samsung Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch screen size and an edge-to-edge display. This smartphone also carries a quad-camera for studio-quality shots at every angle imaginable. The battery life lasts all day too so you can get through an entire day or work or class lectures on one charge. This particular version also comes unlocked so you can decide your carrier and plan. Get the Samsung Galaxy A21 now for only $200.

Samsung Galaxy A51 — $285, was $400

This Samsung smartphone has an infinity edge display as well as a clear AMOLED screen. You have the A series pro-level quad-camera and you also have an added Super Steady Mode. With the Super Steady mode, you can shoot clear, defined videos even during fast-moving actions. The battery life keeps your smartphone functioning all day too and the unlocked feature gives you the freedom to pick any carrier you want. Buy the Samsung Galaxy A51 for $285 today.

Samsung Galaxy A71 — $420, was $600

Get a 6.7-inch edge-to-edge display and 5G compatibility with this smartphone. You also have an AMOLED+ screen and a quad-camera featuring a 64MP main lens for professional-grade photos. The fast-charging all-day battery will keep up with you even while you multitask without ever powering down. You even have Super Steady Mode for blur-free videos like the A51. Get the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy A71 now for only $420 this Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite — $475, was $650

Get a crisp 6.7-inch Infinity Display with a Super AMOLED Plus screen on this smartphone. You’ll have a pro-grade camera with a 48MP lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens to navigate landscape shots. For smartphone gamers, there’s a built-in game booster for a smoother, faster, and more powerful gaming experience. You’ll even get a powerful processor that can keep up with your daily work schedule and make multitasking a breeze. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Unlocked this Prime Day for $475.

Samsung Galaxy S10 — $575, was $750

This smartphone features a Cinematic Infinity Edge Display of 6.1-inches. You have a pro lens camera that allows you to shoot both ultra-wide shots and micro-zoom shots with utmost detail. There’s also a pro video mode for steady video, better exposure, and heightened focus. The all-day intelligent battery life optimizes your battery usage based on your daily routine so your smartphone will never power down before the day is over. You’ll even get Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID for added privacy. Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlocked now for $575.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ — $675, was $850

Get everything that the Samsung Galaxy S10 offers but with a larger 6.4-inch screen. The battery capacity is greater too, running longer than the S10. Apart from a better battery life and larger display both the S10 and S10+ have similar features. The camera quality, Fingerprint ID, and design are indistinguishable between the two. If you do decide to invest an extra $100 in the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Prime Day is your best shot.

Samsung Galaxy S20 — $750, was $1,000

This sleek smartphone comes with 5G compatibility. The edge-to-edge display and intelligent battery life will keep your phone looking good even after hours of use. The new high-resolution zoom camera will allow you to photograph detailed images from 100 feet away and added Bright Night mode will keep your images looking crisp and clear without any flash. You’ll even be able to game and multitask more easily with this powerful smartphone. Buy the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 now for only $750.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 — $800, was $1,000

The Galaxy Note is the perfect mobile to tablet device. This smartphone comes with the responsive S Pen which makes taking notes, illustrating, and sketching more precise on your mobile device. The battery life runs all day and added charging boosts will get your battery back to optimal levels within minutes. The speedy processor also makes running heavy-duty apps and gaming more streamlined on the Note. You’ll even be able to use 5G for added connectivity on this phone. Get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 now for $800.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ — $900, was $1,200

This unlocked 5G compatible smartphone can keep up with you so you never miss a beat. The 6.4-inch edge display and sleek design will keep your phone looking good at all hours of the day. There’s even a high-res zoom camera that gives you up to 30x zoom capabilities. You’ll enjoy a longer battery life than the traditional S20 and have Super Fast Charging features when you need the additional juice. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20+ now for the reduced price of $900.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — $1,050, was $1,400

The S20 Ultra has the largest screen from the series, coming in at 6.9 inches. It’s zoom capabilities are superior too, now supporting zoom up to 100x to give you detailed images, no matter how far you are. There’s also a Depth Sensor and a 108MP wide camera for the best landscape shots. The battery life gets a slight boost too, so you can get more from your new smartphone. This version also supports 5G and comes unlocked so you can choose your carrier and mobile plan freely. Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now for $1050.

