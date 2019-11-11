Amazon discounts these Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablets by as much as $155

Tablets are no longer as popular as they once were. Still, they occupy an important niche in the market since lots of consumers prefer larger screens. A good slate can be a powerful laptop replacement for both work and entertainment, not to mention they’re much easier to carry around. The best tablet that you can own right now is the iPad Pro. Unfortunately, it comes with a hefty price tag. For something far more affordable, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. Right now, 8.0- and 10.5-inch models of it are available on Amazon at incredibly low discounted prices.

GALAXY TAB A 8.0 – $145

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is perfect for kids. It’s easy to navigate and has a Kids Mode so you can restrict their app and internet access. This tablet is light, slim, and kind of looks cheap. While the build quality seems solid enough, it doesn’t scream premium. It has a full plastic body that feels slippery and is a fingerprint and smudge magnet. Still, the tablet is pleasantly compact and light, and your kid won’t be having any trouble holding it even with one hand.

Its front looks exactly like most Samsung tablets, with the physical home button found on the center underneath the screen. The 8-inch display has a 1,280 x 800-pixel resolution that looks good despite being a fairly low pixel density for a tablet of this price range. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the back that can record high-definition videos (but not 4K), and the 5-megapixel front-facing camera is perfect for taking selfies.

On the top-right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume control buttons, while on the bottom edge are the USB Type-C charging port (very nice for a budget tablet) and the speaker right next to it. A 3.5 mm audio jack is on the top edge and a MicroSD card slot is on the left side.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. This tablet’s performance is pretty good. It can easily handle multiple open tabs and runs apps smoothly for the most part. Some games were a little glitchy, but not enough to frustrate us.

During our battery test, the tablet managed to last more than 12 hours while running an HD video on a continuous loop, which is a very good number considering the price. When used intermittently, the tablet lasted a terrific 52 hours. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 doesn’t lose any juice when the screen remains inactive.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.0 usually comes with a $300 price tag, but Amazon has slashed an insane $155 off it. Since Christmas is approaching fast, you can give your kid this tablet for just $145.

GALAXY TAB A 10.5 – $283

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is optimized for entertainment. Its 10.5-inch-wide TFT LCD panel displays a sharp, colorful picture and has an aspect ratio of 16:0 for a more immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, its four Dolby Atmos speakers, two on top and two at the bottom, fire a surprisingly loud sound for a device of its size. It lacks a physical home button, unlike Galaxy Tab 8.0, and although its bezels are pretty thick, we actually don’t mind as it makes it comfortable to hold without accidentally touching the screen. Underneath the surface, it has an octa-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and 3GB RAM, which allows the tablet to switch seamlessly between multiple apps. With an internal memory of 32GB, it’s got plenty of room for storage. Feel free to fill it up with your favorite apps, photographs, and video recordings. It also comes with a MicroSD card slot should you choose to expand the memory.

When it comes to battery life, the tablet is quite impressive. Its 7,300mAh battery charges fast and is capable of up to 14.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. While the tablet is charging, the Daily Board feature plays a slideshow of your favorite photos, while also giving you the time and weather forecast.

This tablet is equipped with a facial-recognition feature that lets you unlock it with just a look, as well as the usual password encryption protection. It’s also outfitted with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The built-in Google Assistant lets you perform actions through voice commands, including browsing the internet, playing songs, and keeping track of your schedule.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has been awarded an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars by Amazon reviewers. The usual complaint that we’ve come across is that the tablet is a little too large for reading or holding for a long time. On the other hand, it’s been lauded for its gorgeous screen, fast processor, upgraded sound system, and midrange price. Usually priced at $330, a solid 14% discount brings it down to $283. What’s more, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, reducing the price to an even lower $233.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.0 and 10.5 offer solid performance at competitive prices. The Galaxy Tab 8.0 is marketed for children because of its more compact size and nifty Kids Mode. The Galaxy Tab 10.5 is geared more towards adults thanks to its larger display and relatively speedier processor. Get them on Amazon today and save as much as $155.

