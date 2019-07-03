Amazon slashes $82 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch tablet

Share

Nothing compares with going to the theater to get the full cinematic experience, but going to a movie can be hard to fit into your busy schedule, as well as expensive, so you might want to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A instead. It may be small(ish), but it’s jam-packed with awesome features. Though the Walmart 4th of July sale is offering a slew of discounts on iPads and iPad Pros, this Samsung tablet deal is perfect for those who don’t want to buy Apple.

Normally $330, you can get the tablet on Amazon $248 — that’s a cool $82 pre-Prime Day discount. This Samsung Galaxy Tab A features a 10.5-inch-wide, immersive screen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound that brings the thrill of the cinema to your home.

Underneath the surface, the Galaxy Tab A has an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, which allows the tablet to switch seamlessly between multiple apps. It has a strikingly large internal memory of 32GB, giving you more than enough room for storage. Feel free to fill it up with your favorite apps, photographs, and video recordings. It also comes with a MicroSD card slot should you choose to expand the memory.

When it comes to battery life, the tablet is quite impressive. Its 7,300mAh battery charges fast and is capable of up to 14.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. While the tablet is charging, the Daily Board feature plays a slideshow of your favorite photos, while also giving you the time and weather forecast.

In terms of security, the Galaxy Tab A is equipped with a facial-recognition feature that lets you unlock it with just a look, as well as the usual password encryption protection. It’s also equipped with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The built-in Google Assistant lets you perform actions through voice commands, including browsing the Internet, playing songs, and keeping track of your schedule.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A has been awarded an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars by Amazon reviewers. The usual complaint that we’ve come across is that the tablet is a little too large for reading or holding for a long time. On the other hand, it’s been lauded for its gorgeous screen, fast processor, upgraded sound system, and midrange price. Usually priced at $330, a solid 25% discount brings it down to $248.

