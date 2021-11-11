This Samsung Galaxy Tablet is $139 at Walmart for Black Friday

The best Black Friday deals are here already with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Walmart down to just $139. A saving of $90, that’s a pretty sweet deal for an appealing tablet. As always, when it comes to great Black Friday deals, you’re going to need to be quick. Stock is very likely to be limited and we can’t guarantee how long you’ll be able to buy this tablet for. Let’s take a look at why it’s so appealing.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 might lack some of the finesse that the absolute best Android tablets provide but it’s still very tempting at this price. For your money, you get a slim and lightweight design that’s ideal for taking on your daily commute for when you want to watch your favorite streaming shows, while also offering plenty of productivity features too. It has an ultra-widescreen 10.4-inch display with Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers that are just right for watching movies or TV shows on.

Alongside that is a powerful processor and upgraded memory so you can multi task fairly well too. Whether you’re planning on using it for work purposes or simply checking your favorite websites, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is able to cope with it all. 32GB of storage proves useful enough or you can opt to upgrade it at a later date. It also has USB-C charging functionality to speed up recharging too.

Normally priced at $230, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is down to just $139 right now at Walmart. You’ll need to be fast if this is the tablet for you as we can’t see stock sticking around for long. Grab it now and enjoy the convenience it brings. It’s perfect for making a dull commute more exciting.

