Best Buy is having a giant Samsung Galaxy Tab sale today

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, but you want something else aside from iPad deals, then you should check out Best Buy’s ongoing Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line of tablets are the biggest challengers to Apple’s various iPad models, and with the discounts that you can take advantage of from Best Buy, you’ll be able to afford Galaxy Tab devices that were previously beyond your budget.

There are a lot of models to choose from, so to help narrow down your options, here are three of the best tablet deals on Samsung Galaxy Tab devices that are currently available from Best Buy. The retailer is selling the 64GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $150, after a $50 discount from its original price of $200; the 64GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $430, after a $100 discount from its original price of $530; and the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $500, after a $100 discount from its original price of $600. There’s no telling how long these offers will last, especially since Samsung Galaxy deals are always in high demand, so if you’re interested in any one of them, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (64GB) — $150, was $200

The 64GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is powered by the MediaTek MT8768T processor and 4GB of RAM — that’s not enough to challenge the best Android tablets, but the device is enough if you’re only planning to use it for basic functions such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. The 8.7-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution is the perfect size for using the tablet while on the go, and you don’t have to worry about incidental damage while you’re out because the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is made with a sturdy metal frame. It also comes with Android 11 out of the box, with Samsung’s Bixby and Google Assistant built-in, plus three free months of YouTube Premium if you’re a new subscriber to the service.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB) — $430, was $530

For a definite upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, here’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7325 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The display is larger and more vivid at 12.4 inches with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, and it also comes with the S Pen — a stylus that feels very close to writing on paper with a pen, while providing an extra input option for the tablet. In addition to Android 11 and three free months of YouTube Premium, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is pre-installed with creative apps like PENUP and Canva, plus a six-month free trial of Clip Studio Paint.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (128GB) — $500, was $600

If you like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE but you want extra storage space, the good news is that the 128GB version of the tablet is also on sale. The device retains most of the features found in its 64GB counterpart, including the 12.4-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7325. However, in addition to the larger capacity, going for the 128GB model will also let you enjoy faster performance because its RAM goes up to 6GB from 4GB. The 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one of the best tablets that you can purchase from Best Buy’s Samsung Galaxy Tab sale, so grab it while the deal is still online.

