The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the best midrange Android tablet, according to Digital Trends’ list of the best Android tablets. That’s because the device offers powerful processing despite its relatively budget price, with the Unisoc T618, 3GB of RAM, and Android 11 out of the box working together to provide a seamless experience. The tablet also features a lightweight and slim design that makes it easy to carry with you everywhere, and a 10.5-inch LCD screen with WUXGA resolution plus quad speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound that makes it the perfect device for watching streaming content.

For those who’ll love to take pictures and record videos using the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8’s 8MP rear camera or 5MP front camera, you can expand its storage by up to 1TB through a microSD card. Meanwhile, for those who are always on the move, the tablet’s 7,040mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging will make sure that it doesn’t run out of juice while you don’t have access to a charging station.

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday deals for discounts on Samsung devices, as the brand has already slashed the prices of some of its products such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. In one of the best Black Friday tablet deals that you can take advantage of today, the 32GB model of the device is down to just $150 from $230, following an $80 discount. You may not have much time left to take advantage of the offer though, because we’re pretty sure that it’s going to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. Continue with your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

