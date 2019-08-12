Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

With a significant lack of competition at the high end of the Android tablet market, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S series remains a solid competitor to Apple’s iPads. Its latest flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, is scheduled to set sail soon, making it easier than ever to score the older models at a more affordable price. Amazon currently has a deal on the Samsung 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3 (S Pen included) that lets you have it for only $449 – that’s 18% lower than its usual $550 price tag.

Samsung is a dominant player in the smartphone industry, so it should come as no surprise that the company also makes an excellent range of tablets. The Galaxy Tab S3 is solid proof of that, and we even named it as one of the best Android tablets you can buy.

The Galaxy Tab S3 has a brilliant 9.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2,048 x 1,536-pixel resolution and support for HDR display. This ensures much-improved brightness and contrast, a wider range of colors, deep levels of blacks, sharp details, and cinematic vividness for both HDR and non-HDR content. Samsung also added powerful quad speakers (tuned by AKG) to calibrate with your movements as you rotate the tablet.

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 is not a match to the latest flagship chip Snapdragon 855, but it still does a fine job of handling tasks. There are a few stutters now and then, but overall, launching apps, switching between activities, and multitasking feel smooth. The tablet also comes with 32GB of internal storage and a MicroSD card that lets you upgrade up to 256GB.

This tablet is also versatile enough to be converted to a laptop or a drawing slate. You can pair it with a keyboard cover (sold separately) for extensive typing and full-on productivity, or use the included stylus pen to transform it into a digital canvas. Samsung also claims that it will last up to 12 hours before needing a recharge, providing you with enough power for daily tasks and entertainment consumption.

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at a discounted price of $449 while in stock.

Looking for more savings? Head over to our curated deals page to find more discounts on iPads, Android tablets, Windows tablets, and other tech stuff.

