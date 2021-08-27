Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price slashed by $150 right now

When it comes to buying tablets, most shoppers would be on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if you want to check out an alternative to Apple’s tablets, you should search for Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. Best Buy, a reliable source of tablet deals, is selling the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $500, after a $150 discount to its original price of $650.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is in Digital Trends’ best tablets for 2021 as the best Android tablet, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, for snappy performance as you use apps, browse the internet, and watch streaming content — or even do all at the same time. The tablet also comes with the redesigned and improved S Pen, which will help you with tasks such as controlling presentations, marking papers, and taking notes.

The Android tablet’s gorgeous 11-inch screen offers clear details and bright colors, and combines with its four speakers for a complete multimedia experience. It also makes it possible for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to function as a 2-in-1 device with the separately sold keyboard through DeX mode, which makes it easier to work with Android apps while the tablet is in laptop form.

If you want to buy a new tablet but you want something other than an iPad, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 should be at the top of your list. Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the Android tablet at $150 off, bringing its price down to just $500 from its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long stocks will last because of this special discount, so if you want the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in your hands as soon as possible, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

if you're not yet sold on it, don't worry. We've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals from other retailers right here, to help you decide on your next tablet purchase.

