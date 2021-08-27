  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price slashed by $150 right now

By
The black version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with the S Pen.

When it comes to buying tablets, most shoppers would be on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if you want to check out an alternative to Apple’s tablets, you should search for Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. Best Buy, a reliable source of tablet deals, is selling the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $500, after a $150 discount to its original price of $650.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is in Digital Trends’ best tablets for 2021 as the best Android tablet, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, for snappy performance as you use apps, browse the internet, and watch streaming content — or even do all at the same time. The tablet also comes with the redesigned and improved S Pen, which will help you with tasks such as controlling presentations, marking papers, and taking notes.

The Android tablet’s gorgeous 11-inch screen offers clear details and bright colors, and combines with its four speakers for a complete multimedia experience. It also makes it possible for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to function as a 2-in-1 device with the separately sold keyboard through DeX mode, which makes it easier to work with Android apps while the tablet is in laptop form.

If you want to buy a new tablet but you want something other than an iPad, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 should be at the top of your list. Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the Android tablet at $150 off, bringing its price down to just $500 from its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long stocks will last because of this special discount, so if you want the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in your hands as soon as possible, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

You should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 if you want a powerful tablet for a low price, but if you’re not yet sold on it, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals from other retailers right here, to help you decide on your next tablet purchase.

WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) with S Pen (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$430 $930
The Galaxy Tab S7+ is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G, 64GB)

$580 $730
At 12.4 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 Fr is a great premium Android tablet that's big enough to enjoy entertainment and browse the web comfortably without being too bulky to carry in your bag.
Buy at Best Buy
With unlimited plan or trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (4G LTE, 32GB)

Save up to $100
Trust the A7 Lite for a great entertainment experience on the go. Its ultra-wide display is a delight to look at while the USB-C port gives you power when you need it, and quickly.
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 64GB

$279 $350
If the Galaxy Tab S flagships are too pricey but the Tab A devices are a bit too bare-bones, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits the perfect sweet spot in-between the two. Includes an S Pen stylus.
Buy at Walmart

Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

With 400 Mbps Fios plan
Trust the A7 Lite for a great entertainment experience on the go. Its ultra-wide display is a delight to look at while the USB-C port gives you power when you need it, and quickly.
Buy at Verizon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-inch) with S Pen (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$180 $650
Samsung's Galaxy Tab family leads the Android tablet market, and the new Tab S7 line even gives the venerable iPad a serious run for its money, especially at this price.
Buy at Samsung
