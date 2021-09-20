  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Best Buy today

By
The black version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with the S Pen.

If you’ve always wanted to take advantage of tablet deals, but you’d like an alternative to iPad deals, then you should be looking at Android tablet deals, with Samsung Galaxy Tab deals highly recommended. Samsung’s tablets look great and provide powerful performance, and that holds true for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Best Buy is selling the 128GB version of the device for just $530, after a $120 discount to its original price of $650.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best Android tablets for 2021, with a stunning 11-inch display that shows vivid colors, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 combining with 6GB of RAM for enough power to complete your daily tasks without any troubles. The tablet also features a wide 13-megapixel and ultra-wide 5MP dual rear cameras, which are capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second, and an 8MP front-facing camera that’s clear enough for video calls and selfies.

The redesigned S Pen comes with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, with the stylus offering improved latency so it’s easier to write notes and control presentations. If you purchase the tablet’s optional keyboard, you can use it as a laptop with Samsung’s DeX mode, which shows apps in windows so you can easily navigate them while in landscape mode.

For an Android-powered tablet, it will be tough to find a better option than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The 128GB version of the device is available from Best Buy for $530, down $120 from its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the activities you can do on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, while stocks last.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 may be tempting, but if you take a look at the other models of Samsung’s tablets, different retailers are offering discounts for them too. To give you an idea of what else is out there, we’ve rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals that you can shop for right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G, 64GB)

$580 $730
At 12.4 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 Fr is a great premium Android tablet that's big enough to enjoy entertainment and browse the web comfortably without being too bulky to carry in your bag. more
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (4G LTE, 32GB)

Trade in your device and get $100.
Trust the A7 Lite for a great entertainment experience on the go. Its ultra-wide display is a delight to look at while the USB-C port gives you power when you need it, and quickly. more
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (10.4-inch, 64GB)

$275 $350
Released in 2020, the pared-down Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch 1200p display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage -- perfect specs for an everyday tablet. It even comes bundled with the S Pen. more
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) with S Pen (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$480 $930
The Galaxy Tab S7+ is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately). more
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (4G LTE, 64GB)

Trade in your device and get $100.
The Samsung Galaxy S5e is the one to buy if you're after a name-brand, budget-friendly Android tablet and don't want to pay $500 or more. This 64GB model even features 4G LTE cellular connectivity. more
Buy at Verizon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-inch) with S Pen (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$230 $650
Samsung's Galaxy Tab family leads the Android tablet market, and the new Tab S7 line even gives the venerable iPad a serious run for its money, especially at this price. more
Buy at Samsung
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to install the Old School RuneScape HD Client

Playing OSRS in HD.

A complete list of PS5 exclusives

Yuffie from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

These studios, not Quantic Dream, should make a new Star Wars game

A Sith lord in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer.

Surface Pro 8: Everything we know about Microsoft’s next flagship 2-in-1

The outline of a Surface device in a Microsoft promotion.

The best Tales games, ranked from best to worst

How to delete your Netflix viewing history

netflix composite

Tales of Arise beginner’s guide

The tales of Arise party ready to fight.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania preview: New monkeys, old tricks

Aiai rolls along a map while wearing his classic skin.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Nvidia DLSS is bigger than ever and primed for the Windows 11 launch

Nvidia DLSS showcase.

Microsoft Fall 2021 Surface Event: Everything we expect

The outline of a Surface device in a Microsoft promotion.

Fortnite season 8 punchcards: A list of this season’s quests

Four characters overlooking crashed ship in Fortnite.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.