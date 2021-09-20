Save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Best Buy today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve always wanted to take advantage of tablet deals, but you’d like an alternative to iPad deals, then you should be looking at Android tablet deals, with Samsung Galaxy Tab deals highly recommended. Samsung’s tablets look great and provide powerful performance, and that holds true for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Best Buy is selling the 128GB version of the device for just $530, after a $120 discount to its original price of $650.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best Android tablets for 2021, with a stunning 11-inch display that shows vivid colors, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 combining with 6GB of RAM for enough power to complete your daily tasks without any troubles. The tablet also features a wide 13-megapixel and ultra-wide 5MP dual rear cameras, which are capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second, and an 8MP front-facing camera that’s clear enough for video calls and selfies.

The redesigned S Pen comes with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, with the stylus offering improved latency so it’s easier to write notes and control presentations. If you purchase the tablet’s optional keyboard, you can use it as a laptop with Samsung’s DeX mode, which shows apps in windows so you can easily navigate them while in landscape mode.

For an Android-powered tablet, it will be tough to find a better option than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The 128GB version of the device is available from Best Buy for $530, down $120 from its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the activities you can do on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, while stocks last.

Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 may be tempting, but if you take a look at the other models of Samsung’s tablets, different retailers are offering discounts for them too. To give you an idea of what else is out there, we’ve rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals that you can shop for right now.

