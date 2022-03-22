Save $50 on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 at Best Buy

Mobile computing continues to be a normal part of the working world, and if you’re looking to get in on it or for an upgrade, there are a lot of great tablet deals out there. One of the best is on a newer piece of tech: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which you can currently get at Best Buy for just $650. This deal includes a $50 savings you get via a digital gift card that’s applied at checkout. You can also save $75 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ and $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but we think this discount on the Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the best Samsung Galaxy deals and Samsung Galaxy Tab deals around.

Sliding nicely into the competition for the Apple iPad Air and the Microsoft Surface lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 packs a lot of punch for this price. Its insides are powerful and efficient, and its design is beautiful and sleek. It brings all the performance you could need in a tablet, sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and all-day battery life. It even features a fast-charging USB-C port, so if you do your mobile computing on the go and don’t like hanging around a power outlet all day, know the Galaxy Tab S8 can charge back up to 100% quickly.

The display of the Galaxy Tab S8 is also a sight for sore eyes. It presents everything in high resolution, bringing a sharp, immersive experience to streaming content, video chats, content creation, and browsing the web. Its integration with the Samsung S Pen will have you creating artwork in no time, or in its more practical usage, will give you a potentially more efficient and comfortable way to interact with the tablet than your fingers. The Galaxy Tab S8 is the perfect tablet for just about anyone, as it integrates Microsoft 365 in the same way a PC does, bringing a desktop experience to your 2-in-1 mobile computing needs.

It’s not often we see a discount on such a new piece of tech, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is getting a $50 discount at Best Buy right now, which is applied via a digital gift card at checkout. This makes the price a very attractive $650, and one that will drain inventory quickly, so click over to Best Buy now to claim yours.

