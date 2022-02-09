  1. Deals
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with this exclusive deal

Noah McGraw
By

Samsung announced the newest device in their Galaxy S line of tablets this morning. The S8, unveiled during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, is the newest and shiniest tablet from Samsung. It’s available to pre-order right now, and with this exclusive discount, you can get $50 off the retail price. Samsung will even toss in a free keyboard cover with your purchase. Check it out right here:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — $650, was $700

Galaxy Tab S8 vertical scrolling.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch LED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. It’s the most compact of the new S8 line, but certainly not small when compared to other tablets like an iPad. It comes with fast charging capabilities and a fairly hefty battery. You can choose between 128GB or 256GB options, and both can support a 1TB microSD card. The camera on the back can support 4K video, and the front-facing, 12MP camera will make you look good on all your Zoom calls. You even get a free S Pen!

Normally starting at $700, this exclusive deal will get you the newest S8 for only $650.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus — $850, was $900

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has key upgrades over the standard model. The screen is bigger. The battery is more powerful. The fingerprint scanner is embedded into the display instead of on the power button. If you need more screen real estate to browse and longer battery life, you’ll prefer the S8 Plus over the standard S8. It has a 12.8-inch screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution Super AMOLED panel and a longer-lasting battery.

Starting out at $900, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus drops to $850 if you use the exclusive deal below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — $1,050, was $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the top-of-the-line option. Its defining feature has to be its massive size. It’s 14.6 inches, bigger than your average laptop screen. That size is important though. How else would you admire the fantastic detail and depth in its display? The S8 Ultra has a Super AMOLED screen, the same as the Plus, but with a higher resolution of 2960 x 1848. Its size and high resolution make it the perfect option for people looking to edit photo or video. Speaking of multimedia, the S8 Ultra has two forward-facing cameras, one in standard view and one in wide view. You get the same free S Pen that all models do, and if you pre-order, you get a free keyboard cover.

Use the link below to get a $50 discount, bringing the price down from $1,100 to $1,050.

