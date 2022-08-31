Mobile computing has become a staple for working on the go, and there are a lot of great tablet deals available for anyone looking to size down their computing tools. One of the best taking place right now is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-capable device that doesn’t often see a discount. Today you can grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for just $950, which is an impressive $150 discount from its regular price of $1,100. Included with your purchase is a free Samsung S-Pen stylus, three free months of YouTube Premium, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365, making this one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra

Samsung has long made some of the best consumer electronics available, and with its Galaxy lineup of products, it’s made some fierce competition for other mobile device manufacturers. The Galaxy Tab S8 is not only the king of Samsung’s tablet lineup but also the king of tablets, as it is a beyond-capable alternative to both the Apple iPad Pro and the Microsoft Surface lineup of tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is packed with power to push you through games, binge-watching sessions, work assignments and presentations, content creation, and just about anything else you’re able to throw at it.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also the largest of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab offerings, with an ultra-large 14.6-inch screen that allows you to get lost in the work you love and to discover new ways to get more done each day. Like all of the best tablets, it has an impressive camera arrangement, with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s cameras being capable of recording videos in crystal clear 4K resolution. It has an ultrawide dual front camera that’s twice as good as previous generations, and software perks like auto framing that make your video chats more immersive. When you throw in the 128GB of storage and long-lasting battery of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you’ve got a great mobile computing option for remote learners, remote workers, small businesses, content creators, and anyone looking for a portable way to experience the digital world.

One of the better Samsung Galaxy deals you’ll come across, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is just $950 at Best Buy today. This is a $150 savings from its regular price of $1,100, and a free S-Pen is included, as well as a few software freebies. This is a limited-time offer and the clock is ticking, so click over to Best Buy now to claim a discounted Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra while you can.

