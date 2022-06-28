Buy a Galaxy Tab S8 and get free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which was released in February, carries a retail price of $1,100, but if you buy the tablet from Samsung, you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for free. The high-performance tablet is well worth its hefty price tag, and while the free wireless earbuds may be considered icing on the cake, they’re not at the level of your regular throw-ins because they’re valued at $200.

If you’re in the market for a tablet, and you prefer one that’s powered by Android, the popular option is to look at Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. Samsung’s tablets cover a wide range of prices, including budget-friendly devices, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on the other end of the spectrum. It’s highly recommended if you want an Android tablet that’s powerful, large, and feature-packed, but if you want to get free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you better hurry because we’re not sure how long the offer will last.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab S8

The first thing you’ll notice about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is its size, as it comes with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2960 x 1848 resolution. This gorgeous display is perfect for watching streaming content and playing video games, but it’s also essential for multitasking between apps and doing photo or video editing. Supporting the tablet’s screen are its quad speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG, for the complete multimedia experience.

Working on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a breeze with the help of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, and the tablet comes with 128GB of storage for your apps and files. To further boost your productivity, the tablet comes with the S Pen, a stylus that promises near-zero latency so that it acts like a real pen in your hands when used on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you’re willing to shell out a bit more, you can buy the Book Cover Keyboard, which combines with Samsung DeX technology so you can use the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as if it were a laptop.

Every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. They don’t make the cut in our best wireless earbuds, but with their comfortable design, active noise cancellation feature, and a battery that can last up to eight hours on a single charge, they’re not the type of freebie that you’ll set aside and forget. However, to get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at no extra cost when buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you should finalize your purchase while the deal is still online.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a powerful tablet, but it may not be for everyone because of its relatively high price tag, even with the free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. For a budget option, Samsung is offering a reduced price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, if you're looking a high-performance tablet, you can take a look at Amazon's offers for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple, Samsung's rival in the mobile device industry, goes head to head with the Samsung Galaxy Tab line with its iPad line.

