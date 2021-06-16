  1. Deals
This early Prime Day deal slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

By
Picture shows a black Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on a black strap

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to take advantage of smartwatch deals, as Amazon has already rolled out discounts for certain wearable devices, including Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. For example, there’s an early Prime Day deal for the 45mm, GPS version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 that slashes $151 off its original price of $430, bringing it down to a more affordable $279 just days before Amazon’s annual shopping event.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for 2021 as the top option for Android smartphone owners. The wearable device is powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, which is more refined and mature compared to Google’s WearOS, the operating system used by most Android smartwatches. The time and the smartwatch’s apps are colorful and sharp on the 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 360 x 360 pixel resolution, so you won’t be squinting to see what’s on the display.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 6, one of the standout features of Samsung’s smartwatch is its rotating bezel, which will allow you to navigate menus and apps by turning the bezel instead of swiping and tapping on the screen. You’ll be able to avoid getting smudges on the display, while also being able to browse through your smartwatch without blocking the screen. Additionally, Samsung promises battery life than can last for more than a day, though you can recharge the Galaxy Watch 3 through the Wireless PowerShare feature of certain Galaxy smartphones.

If you think it’s finally time to invest in a smartwatch, or if you’re planning to give it as a gift, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a solid choice. It’s an even better option because of Amazon’s early Prime Day deal for the 45mm, GPS version of the wearable device that applies a $151 discount, lowering its price to $279 from its original price of $430. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at 35% off, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

