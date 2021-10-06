If you’re not using a smartwatch yet, you’re missing out. Not only are they terrific for keeping track of your health and your exercise habits, but they also serve as the perfect companion to your smartphone. Most smartwatch deals will let you check your notifications, answer calls, and control your music without ever having to take your phone out of your pocket. While the most famous wearables are probably the ones available through Apple Watch deals, Samsung also puts out some fantastic wearables for Android users, mainly Galaxy Watch deals. If you’re in the market for one, we’re excited to tell you that you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on Amazon for just $300, a massive $100 off the regular price of $400. You don’t want to miss out on this incredible deal.

As we said in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review, it’s the smartwatch to buy if you own an Android phone. At first glance, it’s striking because of its rounded, traditional case that more closely resembles a classic watch. When paired with a classy, swappable strap, the always-on display, and a host of watch face options, it looks indistinguishable from a regular timepiece – except that it is packed with way more features. Around the edges, there’s a rotating bezel that lets you control various navigation and menu elements. To check your notifications, select your apps, or look at your health statistics, all you need to do is turn the bezel. In a lot of ways, it’s more intuitive than having to use a tiny touchscreen.

The Watch 3 is equipped with a clear, sharp display that lets you see everything through various widgets and Tizen-compatible apps. If you’re always on the go, you’ll appreciate the battery life. It lasts for about two days on a single charge and even longer if you turn off the always-on display. It’s also packed with health tracking features that are ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Aside from the standard heart monitor and sleep tracking, you also get a blood oxygen monitor and an automatic tracker for specific types of exercises. The data all syncs to the Samsung Health app on your phone, which you can supplement further with weight data and food intake.

If you’re an Android user and you’re looking to get a smartwatch for the first time, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It’s feature-packed, elegant, and offers excellent value, especially at its current discounted price. Right now, you can get this wearable device for just $300, down by $100 from the regular price of $400. Hit that “Buy Now” button below as soon as you can, since this deal could end at any time!

More Smartwatch deals

Are you looking for an entirely different type of smartwatch? Maybe you need something with more tracking options for running or with an even longer battery life. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of our favorite smartwatch deals from all around the internet. You can check some of our picks below.

