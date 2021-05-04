The popularity of smartwatches continues to grow as more people are attracted to the features of wearable devices. If you’re thinking of buying one, whether as a gift for a loved or for yourself, you’re probably looking at Samsung Galaxy Watch deals and Apple Watch deals, as Samsung and Apple keep pushing each others’ limits in a renewed rivalry within a relatively young industry.

The smartwatches produced by Samsung and Apple are premium devices, but fortunately, you can enjoy discounts on their prices if you look around. Amazon, one of the most reliable sources for smartwatch deals, is currently offering the 45mm GPS and LTE model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at $150 off, lowering its price to $330 from its original price of $480, and the 40mm GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 6 at $49 off, bringing its price down to $350 from its original price of $399.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – $330, was $480

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is tagged in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for 2021 as the top choice for Android device owners, and for good reason. It combines a stylish and traditional look from its circular AMOLED screen with comprehensive health-tracking features, including a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and a blood oxygen monitor. All of these are powered by Samsung’s own Tizen software that’s more refined and mature compared to Google’s WearOS.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 6, the primary advantage of Samsung’s newest smartwatch is its rotating bezel, which you can turn to scroll through and select apps instead of tapping or swiping on the screen, blocking your view and possibly leaving smudges on the display. The response from the device’s software is fast, keeping up with the clicks as the bezel turns without any slowdowns.

For Android device owners who are looking to buy a smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. If you think it will look great on your wrist, you should take advantage of Amazon’s $150 discount for the 45mm GPS and LTE model of the wearable device, lowering its price to $330 from its original price of $480. The offer could end at any time, so if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for a cheaper price than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Apple Watch Series 6 – $350, was $399

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is highly recommended for Android device owners, Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for 2021 chooses the Apple Watch Series 6 as the best overall smartwatch. The king of wearable devices appropriately features the Digital Crown, which is the primary way of accessing features outside of the touchscreen. The Apple Watch Series 6 features all the fitness-focused features that you would expect, plus an electrocardiogram and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, as well as the option for an always-on display.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the latest version of Apple’s wearable device wins out in terms of the quality and accuracy of its fitness and health-tracking features, including an always-on altimeter that accurately measures your elevation. The battery of the Apple Watch Series 6 also lasts longer and charges faster, so it will be on your wrist more often.

If you own an iPhone, there’s no question that the perfect wearable device to accompany it is the Apple Watch Series 6. You don’t have to pay full price for it though, as Amazon is selling the 40mm GPS model at $49 off, bringing its price down to $350 from its original price of $399. It’s unclear when the deal will be taken off the table, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the Apple Watch Series 6, you shouldn’t make that Buy Now button wait.

