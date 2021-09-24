With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic out in the market, savvy shoppers are likely on the lookout for Samsung deals involving the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Smartwatch deals continue to grow in popularity, and Best Buy’s Galaxy Watch deals are helping that trend with this $100 discount for the GPS, 41mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which brings the wearable device’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was in Digital Trends’ list of the best smartwatches as the best for Android before the launch of its successors, as its stylish design that resembles a traditional watch combines with reliable software for a smooth and enjoyable experience with the wearable device. One of the smartwatch’s most important features is its rotating bezel, which is used to navigate software instead of tapping and swiping on the screen, potentially leaving smudges.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, going for the newer version is only important for those who heavily utilize smartwatch apps. With only slight improvements in terms of battery life, performance, and display, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is still a solid choice, especially with its cheaper price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are already available, but that doesn’t mean that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is no longer a viable option. Best Buy is selling the GPS, 41mm version of the smartwatch for just $300, after a $100 reduction from its original price of $400. The duration of the discount’s availability is unknown though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Galaxy Watch deals

Best Buy is offering a significant discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, so for those who haven’t invested in a smartwatch, this is a good opportunity to finally do so. However, if you want to check other offers involving the Galaxy Watch, feel free to look around. We’ve even gathered some of the best Galaxy Watch deals that are currently available across various retailers, to help you out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations