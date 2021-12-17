  1. Deals
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for ONLY $210 today

Jennifer Allen
Sam Miró and the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung itself has one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals out there today with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to just $210 for the 40mm model. Normally priced at $250, that’s a chunky savings of $40 off the usual price. Easily one of the most appealing smartwatch deals going on at the moment, snap it up now while stocks last. It’s the kind of smartwatch you’ll love to wear for a long time to come.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is easily one of the best smartwatches out there right now. Particularly well suited for people with smaller wrists, it offers a comfortable fit and size so it looks great whether you’re at work, the gym, or on an evening date. Alongside that, it offers excellent fitness and health tracking features so that it can track all the basics along with sleep tracking, stress tracking, and your heart rate, too.

It also has a unique body composition measurement. It can measure your Body Mass Index (BMI), Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), weight, muscle, fat mass, and body fat, giving you some deep insights into your body and health. It’s great for monitoring all your achievements.

Impressively comprehensive, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is ideal for meeting your fitness goals and knowing exactly how you’re doing. It can even spot irregular heart rhythms, giving you a heads-up if anything unusual occurs. There’s also advanced running coaching technology, with the watch tracking your oxygen levels and lung endurance.

When you’re not exercising, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also offers useful features such as the ability to take calls from it, send texts, use Google services and apps, and much more like being able to listen to music through it.

Offering a timeless design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an ideal device if you want a traditional-looking watch that offers some very modern features. It even manages a two-day battery life, beating much of its competition. Ordinarily priced at $250, it’s down to just $210 right now through Samsung directly. A limited time only offer, if you’re keen to treat yourself, buy it now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.

