This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal has to be seen to be believed

Aaron Mamiit
If you’re looking for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal so that you can enjoy savings when purchasing Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the good news is that we’ve got your back. Samsung’s best Black Friday deals include a discount for the wearable device, as part of its Black Friday smartwatch deals. For shoppers who have been thinking about investing in a smartwatch, here’s your chance.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday Deal

Man wearing Samsung Galaxy watch4 classic fitness.
Samsung

For a feature-packed smartwatch that’s powered by Wear OS, a version of Google’s Android operating system, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The 40mm, Bluetooth version of the wearable device is currently on sale from Samsung at $50 off, bringing its price down to $200 from its original price of $250, even if the smartwatch was just released a few months ago in August.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the svelte counterpart to the chunkier Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and both of them are the best for Android choices in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 shifts to a digital bezel from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s physical rotating bezel, but it maintains the Wear OS 3’s health monitoring features for metrics such as blood oxygen, heart rate, and BMI. The wearable device also has access to all your favorite Google Play apps, such as Spotify, Google Maps, and Samsung Pay.

With the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it’s being considered as the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 Active, as it’s comfortable to wear throughout the day even during workouts and sleeping. The device’s software is fast and responsive through its Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB of RAM, while its battery lasts for two days on a single charge with average usage.

Whether this will be your first time to own a smartwatch, or if you’ve been planning to upgrade from an older model, you should take advantage of this offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Amazon is selling the 40mm, Bluetooth version of the wearable device for just $200, after a $50 discount to its original price of $250. It’s unclear how long stocks will last given the popularity of Samsung’s smartwatches, so if you don’t want to miss out on this deal for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

