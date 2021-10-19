Thanks to Black Friday deals, you can invest in new types of products as the prices are cheaper. This might be the time for you to take advantage of Black Friday smartwatch deals, especially since there are some Best Buy Black Friday deals that are already available. The retailer is offering a $50 discount on the GPS, 42mm version of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, bringing the wearable device’s price down to $300, from its original price of $350 — it’s lowest-ever price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was just released a few months ago, but it’s already in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches as the top option for Android. Google’s Wear OS 3 replaces Samsung’s Tizen, which grants access to both Samsung and Google apps. Navigating through these apps and their menus is done through the smartwatch’s rotating bezel, so the screen will be free from smudges caused by taps and swipes.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Apple Watch Series 7, the advantages of Samsung’s wearable device include its gorgeous AMOLED display, support for more than 100 different workouts, and its up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge. The smartwatch also comes with comprehensive health-tracking features that will let you monitor your sleep, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and body composition.

Whether this will be your first time to own a smartwatch, or you’ll be upgrading from an older model, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The GPS, 42mm version of the wearable device is currently available from Best Buy at $50 off, lowering its price to $300 from its original price of $350. There’s no telling how fast stocks will run out, so if you’re already imagining the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on your wrist, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

