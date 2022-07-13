The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both on sale as part of this year’s Prime Day deals. The former is down from $250 to $174, a $66 discount, while the 46mm Classic variant is selling at $283 after a $97 discount. These are arguably some of the best smartwatches you can buy to pair with your Android phone. And rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 make the deals even sweeter.

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

While the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic includes a physical rotating bezel, the vanilla model allows users to navigate the interface by touching the bezel borders – a unique way to interact with the system UI. But if the rumors are to be believed, Samsung is ditching the physical rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5.

This bezel interaction is arguably one of the best features of the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. Need to navigate your apps or scroll through notifications? You can do so without ever touching the display. With the Watch 5 likely removing this feature, now may be one of your last chances to get a Galaxy Watch with that sweet, sweet bezel.

But there’s more to the Watch 4 than the bezel. The Galaxy Watch 4 duo both feature a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which is bright, colorful, and easily visible under direct sunlight. These are the first smartwatches to run Google’s Wear OS 3, making the software robust and easy to use. You get a wide variety of watch faces to choose from, ranging from the very simple to the very cute.

As for health tracking, you get a 3-in-1 sensor that incorporates a Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA) sensor, an Electrocardiogram (ECG), and a PPG heart rate sensor — letting you measure weight, muscle, fat mass, body fat, Body Mass Index (BMI), body water, and more. The watches are powered by a dual-core, 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 processor with 1.5GB RAM. In my experience, it hasn’t slowed down and has more than enough energy to keep the operating system swift in response. Both the watches will last you an entire day with ease.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are IP68-rated for 5ATM water resistance. They also meet the MIL-STD-810G toughness standards so you can expect them to last long.

As an Android user, if you are getting into the wearable ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch 4 is your best bet, especially at $174. However, if you are upgrading and want a unique way to interact with the UI, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic should be your go-to choice this Prime Day. Regardless, either one is an easy pick for one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals.

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Editors' Recommendations